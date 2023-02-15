Best Photos & Videos From Chiefs 2023 Super Bowl Parade

The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champion parade was today on February 15, and just in case you missed the festivities — or celebrated them a little too hard — we have all the best photos and videos right here for your viewing pleasure.

And what better place to start then with the fans. You really showed up Chiefs Kingdom — and the whole nation took notice (via NFL GameDay and Fox Sports NFL).

#ChiefsKingdom showed up and showed out for the Super Bowl parade 😍 pic.twitter.com/NMfZJRzcPJ — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 15, 2023

Top Patrick Mahomes’ Moments From the 2023 Kansas City Super Bowl Champion Parade

Quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes II was in rare form on Wednesday, wearing a WWE championship belt, a Chiefs-red jacket, and snowboarding goggles on the side of his head (via Connor Casey). He was also never without a Coors Light in hand, and usually had that Super Bowl MVP trophy in hand number two.

KSHB 41 News caught the superstar signal-caller doing a little dance on the back of the bus as he passed by their coverage crew.

Before long though, Mahomes was down on the street slapping hands with the fans. KCTV5’s Carolina Cruz shared the video of Kansas City’s man of the people.

Later, Mahomes came close to losing his balance while chugging a Coors Light near the railing of the bus, but quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy was there to steady him — as a good coach is known to do. uSTADIUM shared the video, courtesy of KMBC 9’s live coverage of the parade.

Mahomes almost risked it all for that chug 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/khHJejIABQ — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 15, 2023

As a good teammate should, Mahomes also assisted the now officially retired backup QB Chad Henne in getting drunk, with beer chugs off the Lombardi Trophy (via KMBC).

Henne drink is possible: Patrick Mahomes helps his backup QB do a beer luge off the Lombardi trophy. Live coverage: https://t.co/DiERrjMUUZ pic.twitter.com/sPmJS30Amn — KMBC (@kmbc) February 15, 2023

Mahomes even launched a football way into the crowd of cheering Chiefs fans (via uSTADIUM). Unfortunately, the absolute dime of a pass was dropped!

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes slings a football into the parade crowd pic.twitter.com/Juq8E8k58H — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) February 15, 2023

He thought about tossing the Super Bowl MVP trophy later on, but thought better of it, fortunately. A fan shared the original video of Mahomes joking around with the award.

Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes shared one more tremendous photo of the QB posing on the back of the bus on her Instagram story (tweeted out via Zack Eisen).

Brittany also provided a closer look at life on the top of the bus (shared on Twitter via Harold Kuntz).

Closer look at what’s going on top the bus with Mahomes and crew. (Per @BrittanyLynne) #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/sjIpUBXsL8 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023

As you’d expect, the camera seemed to follow the two-time NFL MVP most of the afternoon.

Media and fans even waited on Mahomes to leave the port-a-potty after he used it. Joshua Brisco tweeted out the footage, joking: “Kansas City, never change.”

Patrick Mahomes got an ovation when he left the port-a-potty. Kansas City, never change. pic.twitter.com/5D6Tdq085v — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) February 15, 2023

Later, here was part of the face of the NFL’s speech on stage (via Chiefs Twitter).

What’s a rebuilding year? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4XxNejmh2F — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 15, 2023

Top Chiefs Photos & Videos From the 2023 Kansas City Super Bowl Champion Parade

As for the rest of the team, head coach Andy Reid and owner and CEO Clark Hunt led the way with the Lombardi Trophy in hand as the parade began (via PJ Green).

The Reid’s and the Hunts wit the Lombardi Trophy. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/IuL3qEY1iL — PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) February 15, 2023

A more reserved than usual Travis Kelce was present as well, riding with mother, Donna Kelce. NFL Twitter relayed a selfie from the Kelce’s.

And here’s wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster with fans (from his personal Twitter account).

Parade was UNREAL, KC showed out!! 💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/ifBCz6bu7l — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2023

Rick Burkholder and his crew of athletic trainers were also in attendance. “First day in 29 weeks that we aren’t doing treatment or rehab!” Burkholder voiced over his photo. “Well worth it!”

First day in 29 weeks that we aren’t doing treatment or rehab! Well worth it! The Champs are here! pic.twitter.com/pQBIxLQHZ6 — Rick Burkholder (@proatc) February 15, 2023

Game-wrecking defensive tackle Chris Jones was smoking on that “Philly Pack” during the parade (per Braiden Turner).

Later, Matt McMullen filmed a great shot of Jones sitting on top of a golf cart, taking it all in with a cigar in his mouth.

There were countless memorable moments from the parade today, but Chris Jones taking it all in from on top of a golf cart was one of the best. pic.twitter.com/vt6Y2tFP9q — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 15, 2023

The Chiefs offensive line was also unified as ever, making a joint statement with their T-shirts. NFL insider Ari Meirov sent out a compilation tweet of the blockers that featured Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Orlando Brown Jr. The theme of the shirts was the phrase, “0 Sacks,” Brown’s personal version just added a little more to that message. Joe Thuney chose to rock that version too, by the way.

The #Chiefs starting offensive line of Orlando Brown, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith and Andrew Wylie held Philadelphia to zero sacks in the Super Bowl. They dressed accordingly today for the Super Bowl parade. pic.twitter.com/0FxrD0xmMX — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 15, 2023

There was also a message from Chiefs safety Justin Reid (via KSHB41 and Nick Jacobs)

Eventually, like Mahomes and Reid, the players took to the streets with evidence from Kuntz.

Players said forget the bus … they’re hitting the streets! #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Ksn1WqkiTf — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 15, 2023

Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco was among those walking alongside the bus, although KSHB 41 News noted accurately that the ball carrier was doing more dancing than walking.

Literally dancin' in the streets today in Kansas City! Get down wit' your bad self, @isiah_pachecoRB! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/DhsjSciJcL — KSHB 41 News (@KSHB41) February 15, 2023

Pacheco did some more dancing later, courtesy of Steve Walls, but this time he had his own personal crowd!

Veteran defensive end Carlos Dunlap was dancing too, and he’s certainly earned it. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen shared the video clip.

Carlos Dunlap had a blast today after waiting a long time for this moment. So happy for this dude. pic.twitter.com/sY3K0qpWsE — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) February 15, 2023

Speaking of dance moves, here’s a hilarious clip of Nagy on stage with the players. The QBs coach was “feelin’ it” according to the fan that tweeted it out.

Finally, here’s a couple more shots of the parade (from Fox 4 photographer Kenny Price), including one of veteran running back Jerick McKinnon — the man with the game-winning slide.

We’ll leave you with one or two last speeches from superstar tight end Travis Kelce (from B/R Gridiron and NFL Twitter).