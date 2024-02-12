Tyreek Hill Sends Viral Message on Chiefs’ Super Bowl Win Over 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs are officially back-to-back Super Bowl champions and former stars Tyreek Hill and Tyrann Mathieu were two of the first NFL players to react publicly after the 25-22 overtime thriller over the San Francisco 49ers.

“My brothers win it again proud of them boys,” Hill posted on X, adding: “Even more motivation for us in Miami ✌🏿.”

In about an hour, Hill’s post already has over 20K likes and nearly 500K views.

In separate posts, the wide receiver also shouted out Mecole Hardman for his game-winning touchdown reception and the Andy Reid–Patrick Mahomes combo. “Coach Reid & 15 different been saying it all year,” Hill voiced in his third postgame message.

Hill has shown the Chiefs support since being eliminated from the playoffs during the Wild Card Round. Having said that, the ex-KC playmaker has angered the fanbase in the past, including his reaction to last year’s Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Earlier in the game, Hill also posted a cryptic message on Travis Kelce bumping Reid.

Tyrann Mathieu Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs Beat 49ers, NFL World Reacts

Like Hill, Mathieu is another veteran of the Chiefs championship roster that beat the 49ers in February of 2020.

“MAHOMES cold blooded!!! Legendary,” Mathieu proclaimed after the 2024 win.

Similar to Hill, Mathieu’s post caught fire on social media. Within the first hour, the former team leader’s reaction had over 10K likes and 150K views.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey joined Hill and Mathieu in congratulating the champs too.

“Sheesh! Back to back is ELITE!” He stated. “Pat like that! Btw, loved how [Trent] McDuffie played! It’s beautiful football when you can showcase your whole skill set!”

And New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner weighed in: “I told y’all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way😂💯.”

“The #Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill and won back-to-back Super Bowls,” NFL insider Ari Meirov also reacted in awe. Noting: “Patrick Mahomes and the #Chiefs are the first back-to-back Super Bowl champions since Tom Brady and the [New England] Patriots in 2003-2004.”

Finally, former NFL QB Robert Griffin III declared that “Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are a DYNASTY,” deeming them “inevitable.” While former QB Boomer Esiason confirmed that Mahomes would be a “first-ballot Hall of Famer” if he retired tomorrow.