Tony Romo Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs Beat Jaguars

For the most part, the Kansas City Chiefs rolled over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead in Week 10.

There were one or two minor hiccups — including a needless Patrick Mahomes interception in the fourth quarter — but the defense held when it counted and there was never really much cause for concern in this one. Despite that late error, much of the early comfort was due to the Chiefs’ superstar quarterback.

Mahomes finished with 331 yards passing and another 39 on the ground. He also completed 26 of 35 passes with four more touchdowns to add to his season total. For his efforts, ESPN produced a 129.6 passer rating but that number was even higher before the turnover.

To put it simply, it was another outing of excellence from Mahomes and CBS Sports broadcaster Tony Romo stuck around to show him some praise after the game.

Tony Romo Sounds Off on Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs-Jags

Romo had a first-hand view of Mahomes in this one considering he called the game alongside partner Jim Nantz. The last time the ex-Dallas Cowboys QB got to witness the Chiefs play was in Week 6 versus the Buffalo Bills. Kansas City lost that matchup and they have not been defeated since.

Although Romo made headlines for warning the Chiefs ahead of the Bills face-off, he sang a very different tune after watching KC beat up on the Jags.

“Patrick Mahomes — when he had Tyreek Hill and he [still] had [Travis] Kelce — he always was able to rely on them and just wait,” Romo explained while touting the Chiefs signal-caller’s ascendance in 2022. “He could keep looking at either one of them and one of them was eventually going to find a way to get open, but you’d watch some games and then a playoff game or something it’d be like — he’s one-on-one out there.”

“Now all of a sudden, his football knowledge has caught up with his athleticism and his instinctful God-given gifts,” Romo continued, “and you’re seeing a guy aggressively take what the defense gives him and he’s finding the leverage and the one-on-one guy over and over again. It’s just really a sight to see from a quarterback perspective.”

It’s truly MVP-type stuff from Mahomes and Romo’s words exemplify just that.

Patrick Mahomes Is Letting the Game Come to Him

Play

During his postgame press conference, Mahomes noted that he’s been trusting his coaching staff to come up with the right game plan to put him in a position to succeed.

“I try my best this year to not try to do that,” the gunslinger answered candidly when he was asked if he specifically tries to target certain wide receivers to get them involved. In other words, he’s letting this offense flow naturally instead of trying to force passes that aren’t there.

“I let Coach [Andy] Reid call the plays, Coach [Eric] Bieniemy call the plays, and I let the game come to me,” he continued. “I think that’s helped me be even more efficient this year.”

Mahomes has certainly been that and more. The KC star leads the NFL in passing yards per game at a ridiculous 326.2 average. The only other full-time starting quarterback over 300 yards per outing is Josh Allen, and his ratio is 20-plus yards behind Mahomes.

His 25 passing touchdowns lead the league as well, although his interception rate could be a little lower. Mahomes half-joked about that after the Jaguars win, always honest about how he can improve as a player.

“Now if I can just stop throwing dumb fourth-quarter interceptions I’d have some good games,” the MVP candidate voiced — except no one laughed. The Kansas City media knows by now that Mahomes was being dead serious.