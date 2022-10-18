Chiefs Free up Cap Space, Signaling Future Move: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a big game in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills. Moments like this sometimes serve as a measuring stick for general managers, and it’s no coincidence that Chiefs GM Brett Veach is making some salary cap preparations after the defeat.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates was the first to report, tweeting: “The Chiefs have restructured the contract of All Pro TE Travis Kelce, converting base salary into a signing bonus to clear $3.455M in cap space, per source.”

Travis Kelce Restructure Signals Future Spending

Some fans questioned whether Kelce’s latest restructuring is solely for “operating room,” considering the Chiefs’ had almost no cap space to work with ahead of their Week 6 outing.

CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson did add that per her own sources, “this move was done Saturday [and] helped team — in part — to account for [a] player coming up from [the] practice squad.” That player was defensive back Dicaprio Bootle, who has since been cut.

League source says this move was done Saturday. Helped team–in part– to account for player coming up from practice squad.

Measuring stick move or not, Veach now has $3.667 million in cap space according to Over the Cap with the potential for more creativity on the way. Needless to say, this news got Chiefs Kingdom very excited on social media.

This Kansas City roster is much stronger than many predicted before the season but they still have some holes that need addressing. As Anderson mentioned, the NFL trade deadline is approaching on November 1 and there are already a few reported sellers like the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Both have edge rushers that could be available — Brian Burns, Dawuane Smoot, Arden Key — and that just so happens to be an area of need for KC.

Another name that fans are clamoring for is wide receiver D.J. Moore, who could step in as an immediate number-one option for Patrick Mahomes II. Or how about big-name free agent Odell Beckham Jr.? — Who is expected to return from injury sometime in November.

The Chiefs could also shop for offensive tackle help. Andrew Wylie and Orlando Brown Jr. were abused by Buffalo and Las Vegas pass rushers the past two weeks and that’s an obvious position that could use some fortifications too.

Then, of course, there is the running back position with Christian McCaffrey on the trade block, or cornerback which has dealt with some injuries in recent weeks.

This type of contract restructuring probably only freed up enough space for one move, if even, but you never know what type of tricks Veach still has up his sleeve. At the bare minimum, this is an exciting development to monitor as the deadline approaches.

Chiefs Reporter Shoots Down Rumors

USA Today’s KC media member, Charles Goldman of Chiefs Wire, was less certain that a big move is incoming.

He tweeted: “I don’t really expect much to come of this in terms of trades or signings. The Chiefs were hurting for cap space just to be able to sign guys from the practice squad.”

His reasoning is on the same wavelength as Anderson’s report above and very well could be accurate in the long run.

At the same time, Goldman’s opinion didn’t stop Chiefs Wire from immediately participating in the speculation with a Beckham graphic that teased a new red and gold look.

Graphics team to me last night:

“Well, what do you think @OBJ?” They asked. Beckham has yet to respond, although he did confirm the Chiefs were at least a strong option in his mind on October 6.

The superstar WR wants to compete for another Super Bowl and who better to do that with than head coach Andy Reid and Mahomes?