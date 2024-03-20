Travis Kelce Sends Strong Message to L’Jarius Sneed Amid Trade Chatter

Travis Kelce dropped a new episode of the “New Heights” podcast alongside his brother Jason Kelce on March 20.

Within Wednesday morning’s show, the Kelce bros reacted to free agent signings like Marquise “Hollywood” Brown joining the Kansas City Chiefs, but they also commented on a few other KC moves and rumors.

First, Travis Kelce welcomed back defensive tackles Tershawn Wharton and Derrick Nnadi — who both re-signed with the organization late last week. Then he added a celebratory: “And as of today at 6 a.m., we’ve still got L’Jarius Sneed, baby.”

Keep in mind that this podcast was filmed on Saturday, March 16, according to the Kelce boys. But Sneed is still with the Chiefs as of March 20 as well, so Travis’ statement stands. The superstar tight end even had a message for Sneed, which he voiced directly into the camera.

“Still there,” Travis began, pleading: “L.J., man, just stay right there. Just keep cruising. Still early in the offseason, baby. Just stay right there.”

Clearly, Sneed’s teammates know just how valuable he is toward a potential three-peat. The veteran cornerback is currently franchise-tagged with permission to seek a trade. As of March 20, however, no realistic trade partners have materialized.

Chiefs Are ‘Fine’ With L’Jarius Sneed Playing on Franchise Tag in 2024

Here’s what we know about this entire situation so far. First and foremost, Sneed has expressed a desire to remain in Kansas City publicly.

“Hopefully I’m with the Chiefs,” Sneed told reporters at a charity event for Big Brothers and Big Sisters Kansas City on March 12. “Hopefully I’m still here, hopefully we can go back and repeat.”

It’s also been reported that franchises like the Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have all inquired about a Sneed trade — although it’s unclear if they spoke with Sneed’s agents or the Chiefs organization.

After conflicting reports emerged relaying that a trade to the Colts was in the final stages of completion on March 16, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter later shot down that rumor altogether. “The two sides — quote, unquote — haven’t had any conversations,” Schefter stated on March 18. Clarifying: “Colts and Chiefs.”

The Lions have also moved on to Carlton Davis at cornerback, while the Falcons and Titans have spent their cap space on free agents like Kirk Cousins and Calvin Ridley, among others.

So, why have Sneed trade talks been so difficult? And what does that mean for the remainder of the offseason?

“A couple things I can report/confirm [regarding]: L’Jarius Sneed,” KC radio insider Carrington Harrison posted on March 18, shedding some light on this confusing back-and-forth.

“No team has made a 2nd round offer [for Sneed],” Harrison listed. “Sneed’s desire is to become the highest paid CB in the league and that’s been the major hold up. The Chiefs are fine with him playing on tag next season. The medicals are concerning.”

It’s Feeling More & More Likely That Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Will Be Forced to Play on Franchise Tag in 2024

Once again, Sneed explanations always seem to come back to the money. Clearly, the Chiefs did not offer Sneed the long-term salary that he desired — otherwise a new contract would have been agreed to back in February.

Having said that, neither has anyone else. In other words, KC read the room correctly during these negotiations, allowing Sneed to test the market via trade.

With no serious offers coming in, this experiment has all but confirmed that any initial discussions with general manager Brett Veach were at least fair — from a leaguewide perspective.

That leaves two potential outcomes.

Sneed and his agents must either admit defeat and lower their asking price, or the star CB must play on the franchise tag in 2024. Option one could lead to a KC extension or a late-offseason trade, while option two would mean the Chiefs paying Sneed a whopping $19.8 million guaranteed next season.