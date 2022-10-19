Travis Kelce Reacts to Rumors of Chiefs Making Room for Odell Beckham Jr.

Rumors began to swirl within Chiefs Kingdom on Tuesday, October 18 when All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce agreed to a restructured contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. The restructured deal freed up $3.45 million in cap space for the Chiefs, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Despite it potentially being a simple maneuver by Kansas City to give their talented tight end a cash advance, people began theorizing that the Chiefs were instead trying to clear cap room to sign a number of players. One popular name being thrown was Odell Beckham Jr.

Graphics team to me last night:

On October 6, Beckham showed interest in the Chiefs yet again after former NFL player and ESPN analyst Marcus Spears named Kansas City as one of the five best teams for Beckham to sign with.

As for the Chiefs’ actual interest in Beckham, we now know how at least one player on the team feels about adding Beckham. That player would be Travis Kelce, who voiced his opinion on the rumors after restructuring his deal with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Chiefs-Odell Rumors

Speaking to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast “New Heights,” Travis was asked by Jason what the reason was for the Chiefs restructuring his deal.

“I’m not sure yet. It’s a start to a move, right?” Travis said in the October 19 podcast preview. “You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something.”

Travis then explained what he knows about the reason behind his restructured deal.

“Yeah, my agent just hit me and said that they (the Chiefs) want to free up some cap space. So I was like, ‘I get the money now?’ alright.”

Jason then asked Travis if he could confirm or deny the rumors that the team is actually trying to clear cap space for Beckham.

“I want them to come true,” Travis said. “I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility.”

Travis did however make it clear that he’s not ruling anything out.

“Something’s in the air for sure, and if it means OBJ (Odell Beckham Jr.)…” Travis concluded with a big grin on his face.

Twitter Linking Odell to Chiefs

Twitter users were chatting about Odell Beckham Jr. and the Chiefs.

“If the chiefs get OBJ the person that puts names on jerseys is gonna have they’re work cut out for them. Odell Beckham Jr, Juju Smith-Schuster, Clyde Edwards Helaire, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling,” one Twitter user wrote.

“If the Chiefs actually get @obj by freeing up Kelce’s cap space I’m going to be upset at how bad @packers are at going and getting free agent WRs,” another user wrote.

“Ayy @obj you know the @Chiefs play on natural grass and we need a true #1 you can have all tyreek hill routes just saying,” another user wrote.

“Listen I like @obj but I just hope that he won’t be too expensive for the chiefs. I think we’re missing a pass rusher more than a wide receiver,” another user wrote.

“@obj is coming to Kansas City @Chiefs don’t tell me anything else. I just know it,” another user wrote.