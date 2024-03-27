Travis Kelce Defends Weight After Bahamas Pics With Taylor Swift Go Viral

After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is enjoying the offseason. While spending as much time as possible with girlfriend Taylor Swift, he’s also taking a break from daily, grueling workouts.

During the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, guest Saquon Barkley asked who could drink more.

In a contest, “I’m pretty sure I’ve beaten Jason the last three to five times in chug-off,” Travis answers. Jason scoffs. “I can drink more volume,” the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles star says. “I don’t think that’s even a question.”

Travis strongly disagrees. “You’re already down to 260 (pounds),” he says. “We’re in the same weight class now.” Jason clarifies he weighs 283 pounds. Kelce doesn’t offer an exact number, but defends himself by saying, “It’s March!” Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp doesn’t start until June 13.

Kelce’s comments come just days after paparazzi photos of his vacation with Swift went viral across social media platforms. With Swift’s “Eras” concert tour on break until May, Kelce and the “Blank Space” singer jetted off to the Bahamas for a vacation on Harbor Island.

The 6-foot-5 All-Pro’s in-season weight is 250 pounds. While the 34-year-old might not be in tip-top NFL shape six weeks removed from the Super Bowl, he’s still fit. And if the Kelce brothers are debating who can chug a beer the fastest, they should include Swift in the competition.

Proven on the jumbotron during the Chiefs’ overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium, the 14-time Grammy winner can clearly hold her own.

Both superstars are staying in shape, as they stopped at Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood for a private workout on March 26, per TMZ.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Bahamas Estate Rental Costs Up to $20,000 Per Night

During the couple’s weekend getaway, Kelce and Swift stayed at the luxurious Rosalita House, as reported by Page Six. While the outlet notes that the six-bedroom, beachfront villa costs $15,000 a night, Vrbo lists the fully-staffed rental at $20,000 a night.

In addition to a heated swimming pool and full gym, the cost includes a personal chef, housekeeper, and laundry service. The Harbor Island website boasts that the pink sand beach area is a favorite for celebrities.

Other stars who’ve vacationed at Harbor Island include Mick Jagger, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Aniston, Bella Hadid, Cameron Diaz, Dwyane Wade, and more.

Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift are Spending Time at Her Beverly Hills Mansion



Swift and Kelce returned to Los Angeles after their Bahamas trip, where they were spotted having lunch at Nobu in Malibu. They are staying at the singer’s Beverly Hills estate, according to US Weekly.

“They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family,” an insider told the outlet. Swift enjoys hosting “small, intimate gatherings” with her inner circle at home.

According to HGTV Canada, Swift purchased Samuel L. Goldwyn’s former home in 2015 for $25 million. The 34-year-old’s home was approved for landmark status in 2017, as she restored the 10,982 square-foot Georgian Revival mansion, originally built in 1934, to its original glory.

Before heading out on vacation, Kelce and Swift hit the Oscars after-parties on March 10. While the couple didn’t attend the 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony, E! News reported Swift and the three-time Super Bowl champ attended Madonna and manager Guy Oseary’s annual bash in the Hollywood Hills.