Tyrann Mathieu Silences Broncos Troll After Chiefs Victory

The Kansas City Chiefs extended their win streak to five games against the Denver Broncos in Week 13.

According to team reporter Matt McMullen, “Kansas City now has at least one 5-game winning streak in all nine seasons of Coach Reid’s tenure. No other team has done that.”

The 22-9 victory was once again on the back of a dominant defensive outing but apparently, not everyone was satisfied with the single-digit number of points allowed.

Mathieu Takes No Prisoners

After the game on Twitter, a Broncos fan by the handle of Royce Phantom attempted to find a silver lining in his team’s defeat but Mathieu was having none of it.

“The Broncos may have gotten [bleeped] in prime time, but Javonte Williams still [bleeped] that defense so Tyrann Mathieu was wrong and that makes me happy,” he wrote.

As we all know by now, if there’s one thing you shouldn’t do, it’s call out the Honey Badger on social media. Mathieu’s reply was simple but effective.

Bra y’all had 9 points. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 6, 2021

“Bra y’all had [nine] points,” responded the Chiefs star to an applause of nearly 4,000 likes and 250 retweets.

Cue, mic drop.

Mathieu himself had a very active performance, leading KC in tackles with nine total and seven solo stops. He also had one quarterback hit. Nothing flashy, but it got the job done.

During his postgame press conference, the team leader agreed that adversity helped shape them on defense. He stated: “Anytime you have shortcomings, or you go through adversity, you tune out what is going on outside of you and believe in your teammates and coaches a little bit more. We are just trying to play our best ball knowing that we are in December and that is when the games really count.”

In general, the KC defense has been phenomenal during the recent hot streak and Sunday night was no exception. The pass rush provided 18 pressures on Teddy Bridgewater (per Pro Football Focus) with Chris Jones leading the way once again (five pressures).

It was a team effort otherwise, with a combined sack between Melvin Ingram and Willie Gay and some shutdown coverage from the secondary. The capper was the interceptions by Juan Thornhill and Daniel Sorensen — who ended up returning his for a touchdown.

Mathieu credited Sorensen’s perseverance after his breakthrough: “He took a lot of heat, man. It was good to see him make big plays like I know, like our team knows. We rely on him to do a lot. In our eyes, he is a special player, a very smart player, a player who can do a lot of different things. It is good to see him have a lot of success under the bright lights. Dan is a team player, he is all about [the] team. If you can focus on [the] team, you can get through some of the rough patches which we all go through as players. He is the ultimate professional. Nothing has changed about him. He still does the same thing each and every day as far as routine. He is somebody to really count on.”