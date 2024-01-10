Chiefs’ Chris Jones Has Unexpected Take on Tyreek Hill Returning to Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones and former teammate Tyreek Hill have gone at it on social media since the superstar wide receiver’s departure to the Miami Dolphins.

The game-wrecking defender is typically reserved in press conferences and media appearances, and yet he has not always held his tongue when it comes to Hill. Having said that, Jones refused to throw the first punch ahead of Wild Card Weekend, praising “the Cheetah” unexpectedly.

“It should be exciting,” Jones replied on January 9 after a question about playing against Hill at Arrowhead Stadium. “Tyreek is a well-respected player, not only around the league but [especially] in this building. What he was able to do with his tenure here. How successful we were with Tyreek here, scoring a lot of points. Him coming into himself as the Cheetah.”

“You know, we came in together [during] our draft class and it was a remarkable time,” he went on, reiterating that “a lot of points were scored and a lot of sacks [were] made.”

Jones even flashed a smile and a chuckle, adding that Hill’s era in Kansas City “was fun.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes & HC Andy Reid Keep It Classy With Tyreek Hill Ahead of Dolphins Matchup

Jones might have provided some trash talk, but most fans know better than to expect that from Patrick Mahomes. Few keep it cleaner than the Chiefs quarterback in press conferences, and that’s exactly what he did on January 9.

“I have not heard from Tyreek this week,” Mahomes stated during the Tuesday press conference. Joking: “I don’t know if we’ll be talking this week, but I talk to him every once in a while.”

Mahomes also noted that “he knows” Hill will be “excited” to come back to Arrowhead Stadium.

“I mean, we’re competitors,” the QB said of his current relationship with Hill. “I have that fire, that competitive fire when [I’m] on the football field and he’s the same way — that’s what makes him so great.”

“We’re still friends in the offseason and everything like that,” Mahomes expressed, “but when you play on the field, you’re trying to compete to win. That’s just kind of how it is. I’m excited for the opportunity for our defense. I’m excited for the opportunity for our team to go against a great football team.”

As for Andy Reid, the long-time NFL head coach told reporters that he’s confident Hill will be “fired up” for this face-off. “He’s always ready to play,” Big Red acknowledged.

The Chiefs HC also commented on his expectations for the fans’ reaction to Hill.

“It doesn’t matter who comes in, our fans are crazy every week,” Reid voiced. “It’s going to be electric no matter who’s out there.”

Tyreek Hill Has Remained Quiet So Far in Build Up to Chiefs-Dolphins Part 2

After the loss in Germany, Hill talked about wanting the Chiefs and Dolphins to become the newest NFL rivalry. Not because of any animosity, but because it’s good for football.

He even posted, “we will see them again,” on X at the time.

Tough one today against a good opponent, but we will see them again ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 5, 2023

In the end, Hill was right. The Chiefs and Dolphins will play again and this time, it’ll be at Arrowhead — just as the wide receiver claimed he wanted.

Despite all that, Hill has remained quiet this week. He did not address the media after the Week 18 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and has not posted much on X.

Hill did finally speak publicly on January 9, but it had nothing to do with the Chiefs. After a couple of reposts, he wrote: “daily check in to see twitter GMs.”

Later, Hill voiced that “I’m ready to coach me some ball.”

Typically, the wideout can’t help himself when it comes to the Chiefs, but the playoffs are often a different animal for athletes. Either this game is too important to be trifled with or perhaps, Hill was humbled by the first loss to Kansas City.