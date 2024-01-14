Video of Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed ‘Bullying’ Tyreek Hill Goes Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are moving on to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, defeating Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins by a score of 26-7.

As the second half wound down, a viral video of star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed caught fire on social media — shared by MLFootball on X. “L’Jarius Sneed JAMMED Tyreek Hill,” the account voiced, adding: “Sheesh. Straight up bullying.”

Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe also weighed in on this moment, stating: “Sneed has the best freeze technique I’ve seen since the 90s. He literally choked out Tyreek on that 3rd down.”

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor described this play as the corner “smushing” Hill at the line of scrimmage, while former Chiefs writer Seth Keysor joked that Sneed “annihilated” him.

Even rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice commented on this moment after the game, calling it a “great play for me to watch on our sideline” (via A-to-Z Sports KC’s Charles Goldman).

NFL Twitter Praises Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed After Win Over Dolphins

After the win, Sneed was one of the men of the hour both on social media and inside the locker room.

“The Chiefs played the high-powered Dolphins offense twice this year L’Jarius Sneed allowed only ONE catch total to Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle combined across both matchups, per @NextGenStats,” analytics expert Warren Sharp relayed. “Absolute stud.”

L'Jarius Sneed allowed just 2 receptions for 20 yards on 8 targets in the Chiefs' Wild Card victory over Miami (4 tight windows). Across two matchups this season, Sneed allowed a single reception on 8 combined targets to Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle.#MIAvsKC | #ChiefsKingdom — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 14, 2024

Next Gen Stats added more context on the playoff effort, specifically. “L’Jarius Sneed allowed just 2 receptions for 20 yards on 8 targets in the Chiefs’ Wild Card victory over Miami (4 tight windows).”

An accomplishment that Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick referred to as “All-Pro in my book.” As did linebacker Nick Bolton, who argued “LJ should be a Pro Bowler” after the win.

Lastly, head coach Andy Reid gave Sneed his credit during his postgame press conference, voicing that “I have a hard time believing there’s another corner as good as him in this league.”