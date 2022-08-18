Insider Provides Update on Ex-Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request

On August 7, it was reported that former Kansas City Chiefs playmaker Kareem Hunt had requested a trade out of Cleveland — according to beat writer Mary Kay Cabot.

She added that the Browns declined that request, forcing Hunt’s hand. Although his options were limited at the time, the running back could have chosen to hold out from practicing and playing in games.

Instead, he kept his workload to individual drills only at the time. Last night on August 17, Cabot provided an update on Hunt’s 2022 trade standoff.

ALL the latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Chiefs!

Browns ‘Have No Plans of Trading’ Hunt

Someone should advise Hunt on the best way to seek a trade because this definitely was not it.

“Since Kareem Hunt made his trade request and contract stand earlier this month by sitting out of team drills, he’s returned to full participation in camp and appears resigned to giving it his all for his hometown Browns again this season,” Cabot reported.

She continued: “The Browns have told Hunt, heading into the final year of an extension that pays him $6.25 million this season, they have no plans of trading him, and are counting on him this season. They’ll need him even more if Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension increases to double-digits or the entire season.”

It just so happens that news of Watson’s 11-game suspension dropped today.

I’m told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games and fined $5M, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 18, 2022

Reading between the lines, Cleveland would be even less inclined to deal Hunt after the increased suspension. As Cabot wrote, “the Browns will hang onto him and use him again as a one-two punch with Nick Chubb,” knowing that they could net a compensatory pick if the dynamic ball carrier leaves in free agency next offseason.

She noted that a “lucrative deal elsewhere” could even earn the Browns a pick in the “fourth-round range.” It looks like Hunt is staying in Cleveland for one more year.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest KC-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Pacheco Hype Hits New Level

When thinking back on the days of Hunt in Kansas City, it’s easy to let your mind drift back toward seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco.

The Rutgers product has been getting Hunt comparisons since the draft and the more he impressed at Chiefs camp this summer, the more fans and observers began to hop aboard the hype train. Most recently, Pacheco received some national attention from the NFL’s official Twitter account.

“Isiah Pacheco: Potential @nflfantasy sleeper in 2022?” The tweet read. It also included a quote from head coach Andy Reid that voiced: “He’s got a little juice to him. He’s got good speed, toughness, all that.”

Really nice balance and strength from Isiah Pacheco pic.twitter.com/Ox8Q1K4zXN — SyedSchemes (@syedschemes) August 13, 2022

The fastest rookie in the draft — statistically speaking — certainly has all that and more. He’s proven to be a dual-threat out of the backfield throughout August, as well as a tough runner that does not go down easily.

Isiah Pacheco is going to be something special! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/F5z3NQa3sx — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) August 17, 2022

In a short amount of time, it appears that Pacheco has surged up to the top of the depth chart alongside former first-round selection Clyde Edwards-Helaire. And keep in mind that this room included Ronald Jones II, Jerick McKinnon, Derrick Gore and two other promising rookies.

As of now, the CEH-Pacheco pairing is expected to be the primary KC running back tandem in 2022, however. When all is said and done, it could even mirror the Browns’ recent approach in the backfield.