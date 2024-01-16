Chiefs News: Veteran Suggests He Won’t Return to KC Next Season

Two days after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. felt nostalgic.

Gay, drafted by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, will become a free agent this offseason. According to Gay, however, it’s unlikely the Chiefs bring him back.

Gay posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “It’s looking like I’ve probably played my last game in Arrowhead 😢. Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it❤️💛 Lets go get this Ring to end it the right way🤞🏾.”

It’s looking like Ive probably played my last game in arrowhead😢. Damn im going to miss that place. Nothing like it❤️💛 lets go get this Ring to end it the right way🤞🏾 — Willie Gay Jr (@WillieGayJr) January 15, 2024

The fourth-year veteran shared the message while the Buffalo Bills (No. 2 seed) defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the Bills lost, the Chiefs would’ve hosted the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round. However, the Bills won 31-17, which means Kansas City will travel to Buffalo for their next game.

At first, most people thought Gay’s post came from a fake account since it has less than 3,000 followers. “Chill this a new account lol 😂,” he posted. The Chiefs official Twitter account follows this handle. Numerous fans were sad to learn the message was authentic. One fan responded, “Well. I did not need to read this today.💔.”

Damn..thought this was a fake account at first but seems like it’s him. If it does end up being his last season with the Chiefs, let’s end it with a 💍. https://t.co/upvl4VjHcb — The Kingdom (@MahomeSZN) January 15, 2024

Several members of Chiefs Kingdom pointed out that if Kansas City defeats the Bills, and the Texans beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Chiefs will have another home game. Willie Gay responded, “Man I sholl hope so 🙏🏾.”

Willie Gay Is One of Several Key Defensive Players Entering Free Agency This Offseason

This team is having fun again…I can’t stress enough how much I love Willie Gay. He brings a lot more to this team than just tackles and pass coverage. pic.twitter.com/FT8Z18Uv9S — Greg Sheffield (@Kcchiefs58dt) January 14, 2024



Gay is one of many Chiefs defensive players entering free agency this season, and Kansas City can’t afford to keep them all. Chiefs analyst Seth Keysor posted, “Looks like Willie knows the direction the team is going with his pending free agency. A player who has never gotten his due as an important part of the defense, and arguably played the best of any defender in last year’s Super Bowl.”

KCHB 41’s Tod Palmer pointed out just how defensive players are on expiring contracts: Chris Jones, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, safety Mike Edwards, linebacker Drue Tranquill, defensive end Mike Danna, DT Tershawn Wharton, defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, safety Deon Bush and defensive end Malik Herring. “Doesn’t sound optimistic he’s getting a new deal with Kansas City,” Palmer posted.

Gay is in the final year of his $5.2 million rookie contract. According to Spotrac.com, he’s predicted to earn a four-year $28 million contract this offseason.

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Speilberger listed three Chiefs defensive players in his Top 100 free agent list for 2024. Spielberger projects Jones will earn a four year, $120 million deal with $80 million guaranteed. Sneed is projected to earn a three-year, $52.5 million contract extension with $35 million guaranteed. Tranquill could nab a two-year, $6.75 million contract with $3.75 million guaranteed.

AtoZ Sports’ Justin Churchill wrote of Gay, “The Chiefs could franchise tag him, however, if he is saying this, it’s almost as if the team has informed him that he won’t be back, or he just knows he won’t be back. Not to mention, the Chiefs have a ton of other issues they have to address this offseason.” Ahem, wide receiver.

The Chiefs are Focused on Defeating the Bills in the Playoffs



Several fans wondered why Gay would share this post amid the playoff run, as that’s where they want the team’s focus. While Chiefs general manager Brett Veach will have to make several difficult decisions when it comes to which players they can keep, these are offseason discussions.

As of now, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is preparing to make his first playoff start on the road. Kansas City opens as 2.5-point underdogs against the Bills. Kickoff for the Chiefs-Bills matchup is at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time. The game will air on CBS.

Kansas City’s defense, which has been dominant all year, will need to be at their best to shut down Bills quarterback Josh Allen at home in Orchard Park.