Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Champion Hits IR Suddenly in Week 3

This may surprise Green Bay Packers fans more than it does Kansas City Chiefs supporters but former wide receiver Sammy Watkins was placed on the injured reserve today on September 24.

Watkins was able to accumulate 111 receiving yards over his first two starts with the Packers before suffering a hamstring injury that will sideline him for at least four weeks. Green Bay announced the move in a press release ahead of Week 3.

Sammy Watkins out at least four weeks for the #Packers with a hamstring injury. https://t.co/nbwIwyh6OM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 24, 2022

Chiefs WR Corps Better or Worse Than 2019?

Watkins helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl in 2019, but there’s an argument to be made that Kansas City is building a better wide receiving corps here in 2022.

The title run had more star power, definitely. Tyreek Hill led the group with Watkins as a big-name number two. Having said that, the depth dropped off a bit after that.

Mecole Hardman was a rookie and Demarcus Robinson put up the fourth-most yardage with just under 450 on the campaign. A young Byron Pringle was the fifth option on the roster.

Here’s the current room, which is still to be determined in many ways. JuJu Smith-Schuster obviously isn’t on the level of Hill but Marquez Valdes-Scantling matches Watkins — at least — one could make the case that MVS has more upside.

Then you have a more experienced Hardman and Justin Watson over Robinson, which looks like a no-brainer so far. The final cog is Skyy Moore, a second-round draft pick with a much higher ceiling than Pringle at the time — even if the Chiefs are easing the rookie into the rotation.

After two weeks you might say I’m crazy but after a full season, 2022 could end up being the better supporting cast of weapons for Patrick Mahomes.

Chiefs Fan Calls for Skyy Moore to Get More Snaps

Since we’re “arguing” about Chiefs wide receivers, what better time to revisit Mark Gunnels’ weekly column with Arrowhead Pride? In the latest edition of “Let’s Argue,” the KC analyst fielded a hot take that “Marquez Valdes-Scantling should lose some snaps to Skyy Moore.”

Gunnels didn’t necessarily agree that MVS must be replaced but he did admit that he’d like to see more of the rookie too.

“I’m not sure there was anyone who was more excited about Skyy Moore’s selection than I was,” Gunnels began. “Despite coming from a small school, Moore passes my eye test on film. He has a quick release, slick feet and great hands. From a skillset standpoint, there’s no doubt in my mind that Moore is ready. But is he caught up on the playbook? That’s a different conversation — and who knows the answer?”

He continued: “What I do know is that he’s way too talented to get only two snaps in a game. I’m not sure if he needs to take snaps from Valdes-Scantling or someone else — but Moore does need to see the field a lot more.”

It’s hard to disagree with this thought process, although no one is doubting or knocking head coach Andy Reid for taking it slow on Moore. He comes from a small school and missed a good chunk of Organized Team Activities (OTAs) due to injury.

There’s also good reason to believe that this snap share won’t last forever. Moore was drafted in the second round and general manager Brett Veach didn’t spend that high a pick on him for the playmaker to sit on the bench.

Gunnels wrapped the topic up nicely, voicing: “I truly believe that unlocking him will give the offense a completely new dimension that we haven’t yet seen. It’s only a matter of time.”