Chiefs Staff Favorite Leaves KC for AFC Rival Bills

Just this week on February 15, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that 12 practice squad reserves were being signed to reserve/future deals. The names on the list were just as important as the absences off it, however, and six players became free agents whether by their choice or KC’s.

Those former Chiefs were running back Melvin Gordon, wide receiver Marcus Kemp, tight end Jordan Franks, defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, safety Ugo Amadi and defensive back Zayne Anderson. The final name from that group of departures became the first to sign elsewhere today on February 17.

The Buffalo Bills revealed the switch-up themselves, tweeting that they have signed Anderson to a two-year deal. And so, former Andy Reid disciple Sean McDermott appears to have stolen away a two-year contributor of the organization.

Chiefs Lose DB Zayne Anderson to Bills

The undrafted prospect out of BYU is in no way a major loss but perhaps, he’s a sign of things to come. Super Bowl rosters rarely remain intact and Anderson is the first domino to fall.

The reserve defensive back and special teamer spent both of his first two seasons in the NFL with the Chiefs, earning a championship ring in year two. He appeared in 10 total games with Kansas City — seven regular season and three playoffs (all three postseason activations were in 2021) — but never received a defensive snap according to Pro Football Reference.

He registered just one lone tackle with the organization during his tenure but was a bit of a staff favorite for Reid and special teams coordinator Dave Toub. It was a surprise when Anderson was not listed among those who had signed reserve/future deals, given his track record with the KC practice squad, but maybe he felt that he had a better offer waiting.

After all, a two-year contract trumps a futures deal any day of the week.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Moves on to Washington Commanders

In other news, it’s officially official. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is indeed leaving Kansas City after the 2023 Super Bowl win according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and several others.

Unfortunately for the highly successful offensive mind, he is not departing for a head coaching role as was originally expected. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added some more detail to the report, noting: “The [Washington] Commanders and Eric Bieniemy agreed to terms on a multiyear deal as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, his agent Jason Fletcher tells me. KC wanted him back. But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment.”

Insiders like Josina Anderson explained that this was not considered a lateral move due to an increase in pay, contract years, title (assistant head coach), and responsibilities (staff building, play-calling). Having said that, it’s certainly not the ultimate goal that Bieniemy had in mind either.

Now, “E.B.” will finally get an opportunity to prove himself away from Reid and Patrick Mahomes II, although it’s not exactly the softest of landing spots in Washington with second-year quarterback Sam Howell expected to start in 2023.

He’ll join another former Reid disciple in Ron Rivera as the duo attempts to turn the Commanders into a consistent playoff team — something they have not been in a long time. Coupled with the Anderson move, it’s the second Chiefs asset stolen away by a member of Big Red’s coaching tree on February 17.