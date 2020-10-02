Nets’ Desire For Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Steve Nash Revealed [LOOK]

The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for next season and there are big expectations for their star power and NBA Hall of Famer head coach.

Guided by Steve Nash, the Nets have a roster that includes Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, DeAndre Jordan, Jarrett Allen and Spencer Dinwiddie.

Brooklyn has the potential to become an early preseason favorite for the 2020-21 NBA season.

Will there be an adjustment for the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant?

“Well I think that all talented teams need adjustment periods,” ESPN color commentator, Jeff Van Gundy told me on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show.

“And it’s all based on the ball. A lot of them are so used to having the ball in their hands for a predominant amount of time and when you get on great teams, it’s right back to kindergarten when you learned how to share [laughs]. You have to learn how to share once again. You have to be good with it and enjoy it. You can’t resent it; so for the Nets, they have obviously [Kevin] Durant their best player and [Kyrie] Irving is an incredibly talented offensive player. But they have other guys that are used to playing with the ball in their hands and that’s why resigning Joe Harris was so critical. He’s a great component playing off of greatness and they have some roster decisions to try to decide and I think Steve Nash will do a really good job.”

Kevin Durant turned 32 this week and has healed from his Achilles injury during last year’s NBA Finals that kept him out all of this season. Kyrie Irving is also on the mend after having surgery to repair his shoulder.

Many were suprised by the Nets’ hiring of Nash, but his connection to Durant and Irving has been well documented.

Nash’s connection with Nets star, Kevin Durant was forged during Nash’s stint as a consultant for the Golden State Warriors.

Nash and Irving connected during their playing days when Irving was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Nash played for the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. “I think obviously they’ve got some strong personalities,” says Jeff Van Gundy.

“I’m interested to watch; Durant and Irving provide you know, intriguing quotes that get analyzed so, it’s going to be an interesting year in Brooklyn.”