Amik Robertson & Damon Arnette Send Epic Messages After Raiders Signings

It’s official, the Las Vegas Raiders have signed all of their draft picks just ahead of the team reporting to training camp. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things got delayed quite a bit, but there shouldn’t be any problems movings forward. The rookies are clearly fired up to play for the silver and black. Fourth-round pick Amik Robertson had perhaps the most epic message of any of the draftees.

It’s impossible to not be motivated to play for the @Raiders ! 🕰 — Amik Robertson (@_YoungTruth7) July 25, 2020

Robertson went viral during the draft because of his highly emotional reaction to getting drafted by the team. He’s a very passionate player and should fit in really well under Jon Gruden. There’s a lot of excitement around the young team and a big reason for that is because they’ve targeted players like Robertson. Gruden loves players who want to be Raiders and he’s definitely found a few.

Damon Arnette Is Hyped Up

Robertson wasn’t the only player hyped up about his contract. First-round pick Damon Arnette couldn’t contain his excitement about the news.

To say Damon Arnette is excited is an understatement. He signed his contract and other #Raiders rookies will do the same today. pic.twitter.com/k166lTkWgv — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) July 25, 2020

He also had a strong message after signing his deal.

A million dollars can’t change me cus hard times made me. But I’m forever grateful for all of this.🙏🏽👆🏽 #RipBeBe pic.twitter.com/gMf16G85lD — Damon Arnette (@damon_arnette) July 25, 2020

Arnette wasn’t projected to be a first-round pick by almost any expert. However, the Raiders clearly believed in him and that’s going to mean a lot to the cornerback. With the rookies finally being able to go to the new headquarters in Henderson, Nevada, there’s finally some real excitement for the Raiders.

Other Rookies React to Deals

It was reported earlier in the week that first-rounder Henry Ruggs was the first draftee to agree to a deal. However, it didn’t become official until Saturday. He had a chance to react to the news.

Third-round pick Lynn Bowden also got his deal today and was hyped up.

Them hard times don’t last moment of my life officially a LAS VEGAS RAIDER this one for Superior ✔️‼️ pic.twitter.com/rlkv4wqTnT — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) July 25, 2020

Lastly, John Simpson had a chance to react to his new deal.

Blessings! 🙏🏾 — John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) July 25, 2020

Rookies for the Raiders last season played large roles on the team. It’s clear that this coaching staff has figured how to get the best out of young players. The team went from NFL bottom dwellers to almost making the playoffs last season thanks to their impressive draft class. They had another big haul in this year’s draft and if these players could be as impactful, the Raiders are a dark horse to make the playoffs this season.

The lack of OTAs and limited access during the offseason could slow down the development of a number of rookies. The Raiders have been really good about finding players who are all about football. That means a lot of them have probably been staying in good shape. However, Gruden isn’t known for having an easy offense to learn. Some of the offensive rookies could need some time to adapt. Arnette comes into the NFL as a pretty old rookie as he spent five years at Ohio State. He should be pretty close to pro-ready.

