Raiders Named Top Landing Spot for Superstar 2021 Free Agent

Back when Jalen Ramsey was still a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he wasn’t shy about wanting to join the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, he said that if he were traded, he’d like to play for the Tennessee Titans or the Raiders. He even went so far to post a “mood” photo of Tupac wearing a Raiders hoodie and also liked a tweet from Johnathan Abram suggesting he wanted Ramsey to join the team.

The Los Angeles Rams eventually paid an incredibly high price in a trade for the Pro Bowl cornerback but they’ve yet to come to an agreement on an extension. With Ramsey set to hit free agency in 2021, it’s far from a guarantee that he’ll stay in Los Angeles long term. If he does leave, Greg Patuto of the NFL Analysis Network thinks the Raiders are the best fit for him:

If there is one thing for sure in Las Vegas, it is that Jon Gruden wants to win and is not afraid to pay. He loves superstars and Ramsey is one. There is mutual interest between both parties. Gruden will not hesitate to call Ramsey once the new year begins. It seems as though the Raiders have been rebuilding for quite some time, especially since the Khalil Mack trade. Signing Ramsey to a long term deal would speed up the process.

Ramsey leaving in free agency would be a devastating blow to the Rams after they invested so much draft capital to get him. They’ll be very motivated to keep him for a long time and aren’t going to let him go without a fight. That said, they play in California where the state income tax is incredibly high. There is no state income tax in Nevada which gives the Raiders an advantage that the Rams can’t match.

Raiders Might Not Need to Spend Big on a CB

If Ramsey would’ve been a free agent in 2020, there’s almost no doubt the Raiders would’ve offered him a massive deal. They had a major need at cornerback and the former first-round round would’ve been the perfect fit. They reportedly were going to give Byron Jones big money before he signed with the Miami Dolphins and Ramsey is probably better.

However, the Raiders used a first-round pick on cornerback Damon Arnette in the 2020 NFL Draft. They also have 2019 second-round pick Trayvon Mullen. If both of those players pan out, it’s hard to imagine the team will want to spend huge money on Ramsey.

Could Raiders Afford Ramsey?

Right now, Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles is the highest-paid cornerback for 2020 with an annual salary of $16,683,333. Ramsey is going to want to make more than that and there will definitely be a team that will be willing to get him to over $17 million a year.

He’ll probably try to push it to $20 million a year but that’s unlikely to happen. While the Raiders have made efforts to sign some big-name defenders, there are teams that are usually willing to outspend them. That could change with Ramsey because he’s just that good and is clearly motivated to play for the team. The team isn’t slated to have a ton of cap space next offseason so affording Ramsey will be a problem. If they want him, they’re going to have to move some things around.

