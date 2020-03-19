Lions Agree to Blockbuster Darius Slay Trade: Report

The Detroit Lions have made yet another huge move in an offseason of drama, shipping Darius Slay to the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Slay is being traded to the Eagles, and when he lands there, he’ll receive the new contract he had been pleading for in Detroit.

A splash for Philly: The #Eagles are trading for #Lions star CB Darius Slay, sources say, finishing off talks that first began around the trade deadline. As part of the deal, Slay receives a new contract that puts him among the highest-paid at his position. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2020

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the return for the Lions is one third and one fifth-round draft pick in 2020.

Eagles are trading a third- and fifth-round pick in 2020 draft to Detroit for Darius Slay, per source. https://t.co/o2LPCtHK0M — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Slay will depart Detroit as one of the more beloved members on the team, and plenty of fans will be very sad to see him go now that he has officially been traded.

Darius Slay Demanded Lions Trade

Following the Lions reaching an agreement with cornerback Desmond Trufant, Slay congratulated Trufant on his deal and said he hopes the team can trade him and the Trufant deal can speed up his own trade process.

Congrats to my guy!!!! Hope that speeds up my trade process!! https://t.co/ZQHO3NCGuE — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

They need to hurry it up🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/z9crydi2yG — Darius Slay (@_bigplayslay23) March 19, 2020

Clearly, there was never going to be a Slay-Trufant tandem in Detroit, no matter how exciting it might seem for fans. Slay wanted out, and with this move, he got his way.

Darius Slay Was Firmly on NFL Trade Block

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed that the Lions were talking with multiple teams about a trade of Slay. Conversations were ongoing, and as Schefter said, the Lions are adamant about getting value for Slay.

Lions have spoken with multiple teams about a potential trade for Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources. Any team that trades for Slay would have to compensate Detroit and Slay with a new deal. Other teams believe Slay will be traded this off-season, but Lions adamant on value. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2020

Slay and the Eagles had been connected as far back as the NFL trade deadline.

Detroit demanding value makes sense, especially considering the fact that the team would lose an elite player out of their secondary if they dealt Slay away. It’s possible the Lions could be looking for a second or third-round pick in exchange for Slay.

Will that hold true now that Slay really wants out and the team has Trufant in the mix? It’s anybody’s guess.

Deion Sanders Wanted Darius Slay With Lions

Speaking at the Super Bowl with MLive.com’s Kyle Meinke, Deion Sanders admitted that the Lions need to step up with Slay and get a deal done to pay the man for being one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

Here’s a look at what he said:

“So perhaps it should come as little surprise that Prime thinks the Lions should extend Darius Slay, a gifted, three-time Pro Bowl cornerback who has also rankled this regime with his personality. “Yeah, he is (worth the extension),” Sanders told MLive last week at the Super Bowl. “He’s one of the best in the game, right? He’s a Pro Bowler, right? I think they should.” Sanders thinks splitting with Slay would be a mistake for a team that needs more defensive playmakers, not fewer, and Detroit should be building around him, not replacing him. Slay is hoping that happens too, already reaching out to prized Ohio State cornerback prospect Jeff Okudah. “(Slay’s) good, man,” Sanders said. “One of the best in the game. I hope they can get another guy out there who can oppose him on the other side.”

Now, Slay will get a shot to show why he’s elite in Philadelphia.

Darius Slay’s Lions Career

Slay has been elite since being a second-round draft pick of the Lions back in 2013, and has developed into one of the elite shut down corners in the entire league. He’s also a star for the Lions in the community, and arguably, is one of the top faces of the franchise at this point in time.

This past offseason, Slay missed the OTA period for Detroit amid wanting a new contract. While the Lions haven’t worked anything out with him, they also haven’t closed the door on making his re-signing a priority in the future, meaning a trade is possible if the team wants to move on. Slay also had a strong reaction to the team dealing Quandre Diggs for a draft pick a few months ago.

There’s simply no doubting the importance of him to the team in both the short and the long term. Now, Slay will be taking these talents to Philadelphia.

