Raiders Agree to Contracts With Multiple Key Rookies

Training camp is pretty much here, and with rookies already reporting, the Las Vegas Raiders have started to sign a bunch of them to their contracts. Earlier in the week, they locked up wide receiver Henry Ruggs and a couple of other names have started to agree to deals. Most notably, second first-round pick Damon Arnette announced that he’s agreed to a contract with the team.

And it’s official 🤘🏽🙏🏽 #RaiderGang let’s get it mane😤🖤 — Damon Arnette (@damon_arnette) July 25, 2020

The #Raiders signed first-round pick CB Damon Arnette to a four-year, $13.4M contract with a signing bonus of roughly $7.3M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 25, 2020

Arnette has been working out with the team this offseason and should have a big shot to start this season. However, he wasn’t the only cornerback the Raiders drafted to come to an agreement with the team. Fourth-round pick Amik Robertson also announced that he’s signed with the team.

Despite being the team’s last draft pick this year, there’s still a lot of excitement about his potential. Robertson and Arnette were also accompanied by third-round linebacker Tanner Muse, who also got his deal, according to Vincent Bonsignore.

FYI on Tanner Muse and @Raiders contract agreement: Four years, $4,322,184 million and a $832,292 signing bonus — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) July 25, 2020

That leaves Bryan Edwards, Lynn Bowden and John Simpson as the only draftees who have yet to sign. That should change very soon considering how quickly the Raiders are working through these contracts.

Arnette Shows off New Raider Gear

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we haven’t had a chance to see any of the rookies in their Raiders uniforms. That’s going to change soon with rookies reporting to training camp and Arnette already teased his new uniform.

It’s likely the Raiders will have a media day at some point so they can have official images of all the players in their team gear. Also, there will be many pictures coming out of training camp that showcase the players in Raiders gear.

Rookie With Best Chance to Start

Last year, the Raiders relied heavily on rookies. Maxx Crosby, Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow, Johnathan Abram and Trayvon Mullen all started games. In a perfect world, they won’t need so many rookies to start. Henry Ruggs is almost a lock to start at wide receiver. The Raiders struggled greatly at the position last season and need Ruggs to be an impact player early.

Outside of him, there’s a chance no other rookies start this year. Arnette has a shot but the addition of Prince Amukamara could keep that from happening this year. Lynn Bowden was specifically brought in to play as a backup running back so he won’t be starting anytime soon. There’s a lot hype around Bryan Edwards as a potential steal but he probably needs another year to get fully healthy before he becomes a real threat for a starting spot.

Robertson could be a dark horse to start. LaMarcus Joyner struggled as a the nickel cornerback last season. Robertson projects to be a great fit at that spot. If Joyner continues to struggle, the Raiders could give the rookie a shot.

