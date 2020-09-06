Raiders Sign Exciting Rookie, Veteran RB & More to Practice Squad

Saturday was a tough day of the Las Vegas Raiders as they had to make a lot of brutal roster cuts. One of the moves that stood out was the decision to cut rookie linebacker Javin White. The undrafted free agent was a huge standout in training camp but apparently didn’t do enough to get over the hump.

Luckily for the Raiders, White cleared waivers and will be coming back on the practice squad, per ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez.

Source: former #UNLV LB and UDFA Javin White signing to #Raiders practice squad. Impressed in camp. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 6, 2020

Players and coaches talked up White so much during camp that it seemed possible another team might try to claim him. That didn’t happen and now the Raiders get to keep working on the intriguing linebacker prospect. White is from Oakland and played college ball at UNLV. He just makes too much sense on this Raiders squad.

Theo Riddick Back in the Mix

White wasn’t the only player the Raiders are bringing back on the practice squad. According to Gutierrez, running back Theo Riddick is also coming back.

Source: RB Theo Riddick indeed signing with #Raiders practice squad… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 6, 2020

Thanks to the expanded practice squad, teams are holding onto more veterans than usual. Right now, the Raiders have Josh Jacobs, Devontae Booker and Jalen Richard as the running backs on the roster. Riddick is most comparable to Richard due to his ability as a receiver out of the backfield. Riddick isn’t much of a runner so it would be surprising if he replaced either Jacobs or Booker in the event of an injury.

The former Detroit Lion has been around for a while and offers a solid veteran presence on the practice squad and he’ll have a good shot at getting promoted to the active roster at some point.

Others UDFA Rookies Make Roster

White wasn’t the only undrafted rookie to make enough an impression to get an offer to join the practice squad. According to Levi Damien of the USA Today, offensive lineman Kamaal Seymour will be joining the team again.

#Raiders have signed OL Kamaal Seymour back to the practice squad per source. He's listed as as tackle but they see like him as a versatile guy with designs on him playing multiple positions along the offensive line. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 6, 2020

The former Rutgers star hasn’t been mentioned a lot at training camp but the Raiders clearly like him. Seymour is big and athletic for a player of his size. He’s the perfect type of player you want on your practice squad. He played guard in college but apparently can lineup all over the offensive line. It’s good to have the kind of versatility and he’s an interesting project the Raiders.

Per Damien, the team is also bringing back tight end Nick Bowers after he cleared waivers.

TE Nick Bowers has cleared waivers and been signed back to the #Raiders practice squad per source. — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) September 6, 2020

This move isn’t a surprise as it was reported he’d probably land on the practice squad after getting cut. The Raiders are loaded at tight end right now so there was no chance an undrafted rookie was going to make the team. Bowers didn’t put up a lot of stats at Penn State but Las Vegas appears to like him. He’ll now have a chance to learn from some of the best in the game. It’s a strong situation for him to be in.

