Raiders Sign Award-Winning Offensive Lineman From Rutgers

An already busy offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders just keeps getting busier. After the 2020 NFL Draft wrapped up, the team was able to sign several undrafted free agents. Among the ones they’ve been able to sign is offensive guard Kamaal Seymour out of Rutgers.

Congrats to former Grand Street Campus and Rutgers University football player Kamaal Seymour on signing with Las Vegas Raiders!! You’re my first player into the league and I’m SUPER PROUD of you👍🏾👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/LUYAEb7Gfx — Bruce Eugene (@CoachEugene10) April 26, 2020

By drafting John Simpson, the Raiders were already loaded at offensive guard, but they saw it fit to bring in Seymour. General manager Mike Mayock recently addressed trade rumors surrounding starter Gabe Jackson. His comments made it seem like the team is sticking with their longtime starter, but they’ve brought in a lot of players at the position this offseason.

In addition to drafting Simpson and signing Seymour, the Raiders have re-signed Denzelle Good and Jordan Devey. They also signed Eric Kush. That’s a lot of players who play the same position. The team likes Jackson, but he’s really expensive. Based on the moves they’ve made, it appears they’re aiming to move from the 2014 third-round pick.

Seymour Was the Top OL at Rutgers

The Raiders have a ton of depth at offensive guard, so Seymour has a lot of work to do if he’s going to make the roster. At Rutgers in 2019, Seymour won the David Bender Trophy which is awarded to the program’s top offensive lineman.

He played tackle in college but is coming to the NFL as a guard. At 6-feet-6-inches and 324 pounds, Seymour has the intangibles you’d want to see from a professional.

“He’s a freak of nature,” said TEST Football Academy performance coach Vance Matthews, per 247 Sports. “He puts his head down and goes to work and I’m really excited for him.”

He’ll be a project for Tom Cable to work on. Considering how many injuries the Raiders suffered on the offensive line last season, it’s good to have as much depth as possible. Seymour won’t play any games anytime soon, but he’s an interesting prospect to keep an eye on.

Raiders Could Have Top Offensive Line in NFL

For a brief couple of years during the Jack Del Rio, it could’ve been argued that the Raiders had the best offensive line in the NFL. The team came crashing back to earth in 2018 and fielded one of the worst units around. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked at an alarming rate and the team had to make big changes quickly.

Last offseason, the Raiders signed Trent Brown and Richie Incognito. Those moves paid off in a big way for the team as they allowed the eighth least amount of sacks in the NFL. Considering the unit struggled to stay healthy all season, it was impressive how they were consistently able to keep Carr clean. If they can stay healthy in 2020, the Raiders could have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Rodney Hudson is the best center around, Incognito has always been a Pro Bowl talent and Brown is an absolute wall on the right side. Kolton Miller took a huge leap from his rookie year last season. He should be even better in 2020. Gabe Jackson is a really good guard, but he might not be around when the season starts. Regardless, the team should be good at right guard with all the talent they’ve retained/added.

