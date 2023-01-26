Raiders Should Prioritize MVP QB Over Tom Brady: ‘Too Good to Not Make the Call’

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs heading into the offseason but there is none bigger than quarterback. The team decided to make a change at the game’s most important position when they benched Derek Carr. Jarrett Stidham looked solid in spurts but wasn’t consistent enough to prove that he should be the starter going forward.

Tom Brady is the obvious choice to replace Carr due to his ties to head coach Josh McDaniels but there may be a better option out there. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be undecided on what he’d like to do next. A trade to a new team is certainly possible. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Packers will only trade Rodgers to an AFC team, which would keep the Raiders in the running.

Rodgers isn’t young at 39 but he’s much younger than the 45-year-old Brady. While he has no experience with McDaniels, he did win back-to-back MVPs with Davante Adams being his primary receiver. Ian Wharton of Pro Football Network believes that the Raiders are among the best fits for Rodgers this offseason.

“Before McDaniels reaches out to Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo, or any other veteran this side of Lamar Jackson, Rodgers should be given priority,” Wharton wrote. “The opportunity to reunite Rodgers with Davante Adams would be too good to not make the call.”

Rodgers Should Have Interest in Raiders

Playing for the Raiders would have to be at least somewhat appealing to Rodgers. He’d be able to reunite with Adams, who he has said is the best player he’s ever played with. The Raiders would offer him the best group of weapons he’s ever had the chance to play with. Josh Jacobs, Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Adams in an offense led by Rodgers might be unstoppable.

The fact that McDaniels is an offensive-minded head coach is another thing that would be appealing to the quarterback. The Raiders have big issues on defense and need to add a couple of offensive linemen but that might not be as big of a red flag to Rodgers as it is to Brady. Las Vegas has enough tools on offense to get Rodgers back to MVP form.

The best landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, according to @GregJennings — and why the Jets aren't in his Top 3: 1. Commanders

2. Raiders

3. Packers

HM: Jets pic.twitter.com/o6tIoRFpCF — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) January 25, 2023

Raiders Could Have Concerns With Rodgers

Rodgers will be in the Hall of Fame one day and is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever. He’s also the reigning MVP of the NFL. However, he’s coming off of a lackluster season. His 91.2 passer rating was the lowest of his career since he became a starter and the 12 interceptions he threw were the second-most in his career. Brady’s ability to be an elite quarterback in his 40s is an outlier. Peyton Manning retired from the league when was Rodgers’ current age of 39.

Rodgers appears to be mostly healthy but did deal with injury issues this season. He also has been toying with retirement for the last couple of years. The Packers are going to want a couple of first-round picks for Rodgers but that’s a steep price to pay for a player who might not be in the NFL in a couple of years. If the price is much lower, the Raiders should be interested in the quarterback. However, Las Vegas should be wary of even giving up one first-round pick considering Rodgers’ contract and limited time left in the league.