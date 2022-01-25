Antonio Brown Takes Shot at Raiders in Latest Viral Tweet

The Las Vegas Raiders have to be feeling pretty happy that they moved on from Antonio Brown. During his brief time with the team, he caused numerous headaches and even threatened to hit former general manager Mike Mayock. After he was finally cut, he didn’t make himself look much better.

He mostly stayed out of trouble after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until this season. He was suspended for misrepresenting his vaccination status and left the field in the middle of a game against the New York Jets. He was quickly cut after that game. Despite not having a job right now and being an enemy for so many football fans, Brown is being as loud as ever.

Whether it’s taking shots at Tom Brady or hanging out with Kanye West, he’s remaining in the spotlight. Since he was cut by the Raiders, he hasn’t really said much about the team. However, he recently decided to post a meme that stated he was “right” about the Raiders, which is definitely a shot at his former team.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

How Was Brown ‘Right’ About the Raiders?

Obviously, anything that Brown says can’t be taken too seriously. He’s proven time and time again that he loves drama. To say he was “right” about all the people and teams he had issues with is a massive overstatement. What was he “right” about regarding the Raiders? The team bent over backward to make things work until he sabotaged his career there.

Brown even tried to get a “second chance” with the Raiders when it looked like his NFL career was over before Tampa Bay signed him. In his mind, he clearly believes the team wronged him. At the end of the day, the Raiders were lucky to get him off the roster before he actually played in any games.

Will Brown Get Another Shot in the NFL?

As unlikely as it sounds, it’s very possible that Brown gets another shot with an NFL team. He’s burned bridges with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots, Buccaneers and Raiders but there are still 28 other teams in the NFL. Perhaps the most obvious spot that could consider him is the Baltimore Ravens. The team currently employs his cousin Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Plus, Brown has a relationship with quarterback Lamar Jackson. He even recently said that’s who he wants to play with next.

“Lamar Jackson,” Brown said on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “Action Jackson. Let’s give Lamar Jackson his flowers.”

Jackson seems to be into the idea based on his reaction.

Now, it’s hard to imagine John Harbaugh would be stoked to have Brown in the building. However, it’s important to keep quarterbacks happy, especially with Jackson’s contract almost up. It still feels unlikely that Brown actually gets another NFL job but it seemed that way before he signed with the Buccaneers. Whoever decides to sign him has to understand that it’s a ticking time bomb before he does something to force a release.

READ NEXT: Raiders QB Pegged as Fit for AFC West Rival

