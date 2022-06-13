Raiders Sign Veteran Ex-Titans Cornerback: Report

Throughout the offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were linked to a number of high-profile cornerbacks. Players like James Bradberry, Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson were all logical fits due to their ties to defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and his style of defense. However, the team wasn’t able to land any big names in free agency.

They did add veteran starters like Rock Ya-Sin, Anthony Averett and Darius Phillips, but it remains to be seen if the Raiders plan for any of the three to be starters this season. While the team continues to evaluate their cornerback room, they have decided to bring more competition. According to Jordan Schultz, Las Vegas has signed Chris Jones.

CB Chris Jones has signed with the #Raiders, per source. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 13, 2022

Not to be confused with the Kansas City Chiefs star defensive lineman of the same name, Jones has bounced around the NFL 2018. He originally came in as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska. His longest stint was with the Arizona Cardinals where he lasted two seasons. Most recently, he played for the Tennessee Titans and appeared in seven games. He’s yet to catch an interception in his career and has 48 career tackles.

ALL the latest Raiders news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Raiders newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Raiders!

Could Raiders Add Another CB?

With the Raiders going through mandatory minicamps, the new coaching staff is getting a good look at the current roster. Cornerback should be a position group they watch closely. It’s filled with young players who have potential. Trayvon Mullen and Ya-Sin should be the starters but there’s still a lot that can happen.

The Raiders just gave Hunter Renfrow a big contract extension but should still have money to play with. Proven cornerbacks like Joe Haden and Trae Waynes are still sitting in free agency. If Las Vegas decides to add a notable name at cornerback, it could mean that they aren’t satisfied with what they’ve seen so far. The fact that they missed on Jackson, Bradberry and Gilmore means that the team is likely confident in the group they have. It’s a big risk to rely on the younger guys but could pay off as the Raiders focus most of their money on other position groups.

Amik Robertson Getting First-Team Reps

The Raiders coaching staff hasn’t gotten a chance to see Mullen in action yet as he recovers from an undisclosed offseason surgery. This has given 2020 fourth-round pick Amik Robertson a chance to make a name for himself. The former Louisiana Tech standout quickly fell out of favor with the coaching staff last season due to his struggles on the field.

It appears the new coaching staff believes he might still have some upside. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Robertson has been seen getting first-team reps at minicamp.

“Amik Robertson has gotten some looks at first-team outside cornerback,” Reed wrote. “Robertson’s lack of size and inconsistent technique have been issues in the past, but Mullen being out has opened the door for him to have a chance to prove himself.”

Robertson was considered one of the best steals of the 2020 draft class but hasn’t shown much on that field. Perhaps Graham and company can finally unlock his potential.

READ NEXT: Raiders Could Trade Pro Bowler on Expiring Contract in ‘Shocking’ Deal

