Raiders Urged to Sign Star Free Agent With 87.5-Career Sacks

The Las Vegas Raiders defensive line ended up being a strength for the team last season. Defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce combined for 22.5 sacks and finished with 46.

While the Raiders’ defensive ends are young and talented, some believe the team could upgrade even further. NFL.com’s Nick Shook thinks Las Vegas should sign Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter.

“Despite operating under different leadership regimes, the Raiders have spent the last few years conducting business in the veteran edge rusher market, pairing Maxx Crosby with the likes of Yannick Ngakoue and Chandler Jones,” Shook wrote in a February 29 column. “New GM Tom Telesco could take a similar approach in his first year leading the Silver and Black, adding a seasoned menace in a fashion not unlike the one that saw him bring Khalil Mack to Los Angeles. With nearly $43 million to spend, the Raiders can afford to make such a move for a player who proved he can make it work, no matter the scheme, with 16.5 sacks to prove his worth in 2023.”

Hunter has been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL for several years now and was fifth in the NFL in sacks last season. It’s hard to imagine the Vikings let him go without a fight but if he does hit free agency, he’ll be one of the biggest names available.

How Much Is Danielle Hunter?

Danielle Hunter is looking at a sizable payday this offseason. He’s a bit older at 29 but he’s not showing signs of slowing down. Spotrac has his market value at $20 million a year, which seems low. Right now, top pass rushers are making over $25 million a season. Hunter is as good as anybody and will likely want to be paid like a top defensive end.

His age could be a factor in him not resetting the market but he will still make a lot of money. Teams need good pass rushers and players like Hunter don’t always hit the open market. If the Vikings don’t extend him and he’s able to test free agency, he’ll be in line for over $20 million a season.

Mais um sack na conta para Danielle Hunter na temporada! 📺 Assista ao jogo com EXCLUSIVIDADE no NFL Game Pass. Assine por apenas R$4,99: https://t.co/92IrGvRYpg#NFLBrasil pic.twitter.com/J8BcYzxTyS — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) December 16, 2023

Why Spend Big on a DE?

Pairing Maxx Crosby with Danielle Hunter would give the Raiders an incredible pass rushing duo. It’s hard to see very many offenses being able to stop them. However, it’s unlikely the team will be big spenders on a defensive end.

Crosby is one of the defensive players in the NFL, Malcolm Koonce is a rising star and the team just used a top-10 pick on Tyree Wilson less than a year ago. The team already has plenty of talent at the position. Hunter is a sure thing but Wilson and Koonce are much younger and cheaper.

The Raiders would be wiser to spend that money on a defensive tackle like Chris Jones. The interior of the defensive line is far weaker than the exterior. Hunter in silver and black would be a coup but it’s unlikely to happen. The Raiders will likely focus their money on rebuilding the offensive line and making smaller upgrades at each level of the defense.