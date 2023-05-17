Davante Adams Reveals Telling Thoughts on Playing With Jimmy Garoppolo

Star wide receiver Davante Adams raised some eyebrows when he said that he wasn’t necessarily seeing “eye-to-eye” with the Las Vegas Raiders‘ front office in a recent interview with The Ringer. Adams’ contract makes him nearly impossible to trade over the next two years and he hasn’t requested to be moved. He’s simply making his expectations for the team clear.

The biggest move the Raiders made this offseason was replacing Derek Carr with Jimmy Garoppolo. Adams and his new quarterback haven’t gotten to know each other really well quite yet. Carr was a big reason why the wide receiver came to Las Vegas and Garoppolo is widely seen as a downgrade at quarterback. Adams hasn’t had much to say about the quarterback since the signing but opened up about him in the interview with The Ringer.

“He’s a really cool dude, talking to him. I really haven’t been around him enough to truly know what type of leader he is,” Adams said. “I’ve only heard good things from his teammates, though, so that’s a good thing, because it’s guys that I know wouldn’t mess around with stuff like that.”

Adams Expressed Concern With Style of Offense

Adams could be in for a rough season. He is among the league leaders in catches of over 20 yards since 2018 but new quarterback Garoppolo is among the worst in the NFL at throwing the ball over 20 years. He doesn’t have a great arm so Adams’ ability to make plays deep could be nullified.

He did express concern with how the Raiders plan to run the offense. He thinks he can have success with Garoppolo but not if head coach Josh McDaniels chooses to utilize him in the wrong way.

“It all depends on the style of ball that we play,” Adams said. “If we play a certain brand of ball, I can get [Garoppolo] to conform to whatever. But if we use him a certain type of way, then it’s going to make it tough for us to maximize who we should be this year.”

Based on these comments, Adams doesn’t sound convinced that the Raiders have the right plan for the offense. This is an interesting situation to watch as the team starts offseason workouts.

There's no debate, Davante Adams is the best route runner in the NFL pic.twitter.com/wfUlgAzShV — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) May 16, 2023

Adams Still Wants to Bring Super Bowl to Las Vegas

Adams has some concerns about the direction of the team but his goal remains the same. He wants to win a Super Bowl and he wants to do it with the Raiders. Though Carr was a big reason he came, it wasn’t the only reason. He made it clear that he is committed to the team.

“My goal is to win a Super Bowl with this team. And that’s why I didn’t come here to just be cute with Derek,” Adams said. “It is to really try and have a shot and change this organization.”

On paper, the Raiders don’t look like Super Bowl contenders in 2023. The offense could be very good but the defense is a major concern. That said, if the team does take a leap this season and McDaniels does look like the right head coach, the Raiders could start getting in the mix as early as 2024.