Raiders WR Davante Adams Sends Strong Message on Luke Getsy

The Las Vegas Raiders had to go with their second choice at offensive coordinator after Kliff Kingsbury turned the team down. Luke Getsy is now going to be in charge of running the offense.

While some fans weren’t thrilled with the hire due to the fact that he was recently fired from the same position with the Chicago Bears, star wide receiver Davante Adams is excited to work with the coach again.

“I mean, innovation, [and] he’s the type of coach that’s open-minded,” Adams said, per a February 8 X post from ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “He’s going to be open to hearing things from the veteran players that know how this thing works and the best way to do things. So a lot of different things, but just the open-mindedness and, like I said, that innovation to the offense and a good run-pass balance. And that’s what I’m used to, that West Coast style. Gonna be fun, getting to work on a new system, something that’s a little bit more familiar for us.”

Adams worked with Getsy when they were both with the Green Bay Packers. Getsy was an offensive quality control coach in 2014 when Adams was a rookie and was his wide receivers coach from 2016 to 2017. If anybody knows how to utilize Adams properly, it’s Getsy.

Davante Adams Returning to Las Vegas Raiders?

There’s already been quite a bit of Davante Adams trade speculation this offseason. He’s still among the best wide receivers in the NFL but is 31 and hasn’t won a Super Bowl. The Raiders played well when Antonio Pierce took over as head coach last season but the offense struggled and there are question marks at quarterback.

Las Vegas is likely a year or two away from being Super Bowl contenders which might not fit into Adams’ timeline. However, there’s little reason to believe he’ll get traded. He’s still playing at a high level and the Raiders have given him what he wanted so far this offseason. He endorsed Pierce to be the full-time head coach and the team listened. They also hired an offensive coordinator he has a longstanding relationship with.

If a trade is going to happen, it likely won’t be initiated by Adams wanting to leave. New general manager Tom Telesco could want to make big changes to the roster but Adams is a team leader and an elite player so it’s still hard to imagine he gets moved.

Bo Hardegree Lands New Job

This season, quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree was thrust into the offensive coordinator role for the Raiders after Josh McDaniels was fired. He had no playcalling experience prior to the promotion and he struggled to field a consistent offense.

The team decided to part ways with him after the season but he’s landing on his feet. According to a February 8 X post from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Hardegree is being hired by the Tennesee Titans to be the quarterbacks coach.

Former #Raiders interim OC Bo Hardegree is expected to be hired as the new #Titans QBs coach under Brian Callahan, sources say. After Hardegree became LV’s interim OC in Week 9, the Raiders averaged 23 points per game — ranking inside the top half of the league, an impressive… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2024

Hardegree is only 39 and gained valuable experience this season and could have a future as an offensive coordinator. For now, he’ll have to take a step back and work with quarterbacks but he could be a playcaller again in the future.