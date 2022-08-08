Davante Adams Defends Teammate After Embarrassing Video Leaks Online

It hasn’t taken long for Davante Adams to show the Las Vegas Raiders just how dominant he is. He’s widely regarded as the best wide receiver in the NFL and that shouldn’t change despite him playing for a new team this season. Adams is so good that he frequently embarrasses even the best defensive backs.

Second-year Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs learned that the hard way at training camp. A video appeared online of Adams’ break off the line of scrimmage being so quick that Hobbs just froze and got beat badly.

Hobbs is one of the Raiders’ best cornerbacks so this wasn’t the best look for him. The video was never actually supposed to see the light of day. Adams revealed that he sent the video to former NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Johnson for teaching purposes and he wasn’t supposed to post it online. He also praised Hobbs as one of the “best young” defensive backs he’s been around.

This was supposed to be strictly for Chad given he asked for teach tape. He struggled to contain his enthusiasm which is why this clip is on social media. Never wanna put my teammates out there like that…Nate is one of the best young DB’s I’ve been around. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 7, 2022

One bad training camp play shouldn’t change opinions on Hobbs. He could be one of the Raiders’ most important players this season. Adams is on another level right now but most cornerbacks struggle to cover him.

Adams Hype out of Control

Adams is quickly becoming one of the most hyped Raiders players in team history. The team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2002 and the fan base is desperate to turn things around. Adams can certainly help make that happen. Raiders fans have quickly adopted the wide receiver as a member of the team and the hype is getting out of control.

According to the NFL Player Association, Adams is the seventh-highest selling jersey in the entire league. He’s sold more jerseys than superstar quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes. The fact that he’s sold so many jerseys is a testament to how popular he’s already gotten among the Raiders fan base.

Adams Repped Cliff Branch Shirt at Preseason Game

One of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history finally got inducted into the Hall of Fame recently. Cliff Branch was a player who many couldn’t understand why he wasn’t in the Hall of Fame. He was a three-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time Pro Bowler and one of the greatest deep threats the NFL ever saw.

The legendary wide receiver died in 2019 so he wasn’t alive to attend his Hall of Fame induction ceremony. That didn’t stop many from celebrating Branch. Adams was one of the many people to show his support by repping a Branch shirt during warmups ahead of the Raiders’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Davante Adams is representing 2022 @ProFootballHOF inductee Cliff Branch in warmups. 💯🏈#NFL | #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/3OQVi7zZl2 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2022

Adams grew up a fan of the Raiders so he should be quite familiar with Branch. He’s one of the players that Adams should be chasing. It was long overdue but Branch is finally where he belongs in the Hall of Fame. Upon his retirement, Branch’s 1,289 playoff receiving yards were the most in NFL history. He played his best football in the most important games and that’s what the Raiders are hoping to get from Adams.

