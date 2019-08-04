Cliff Branch Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The Raider family was dealt devastating news today as legendary wide receiver and Super Bowl champion Cliff Branch has died at the age of 71. Branch was considered one of the greatest deep threats in NFL history and was a big part of all three of the team’s Super Bowl runs. Few teams revere their alumni the same way the Raiders do, so this is absolutely heartbreaking news for the silver and black.

From my Dad and the rest of the Villapiano family… “Rest in Peace to the best wife receiver that should be in the Hall of Fame. We love you you. Rest In Peace, Buddy.” #CliffBranch @Raiders pic.twitter.com/AGtcoVDu6b — VILLAPIANO (@VillapianOk) August 4, 2019

Branch has long been a beloved figure for Raider Nation and is considered one of the great Hall of Fame snubs of all time. Fred Biletnikoff and he formed a legendary duo in his early career catching passes from Ken Stabler. Branch has longevity to his career and was also a big part of the team during the Jim Plunkett years. Time will tell if he will make it into the Hall of Fame, but there’s no doubt he should be here. There’s no word as to what caused his death, but any information will be updated here. He is survived by his son Brent.

Statement from Raiders begins: "Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans. His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever." https://t.co/otUKfB2Ec4 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 4, 2019

1. He Has Long Been Considered One of the Biggest Hall of Fame Snubs

Unfortunately for Branch, his quest to make it to the Hall of Fame didn’t happen in his lifetime. It’s made even sadder by the fact that the same thing happened to his former teammate Ken Stabler, who was later inducted posthumously. Whether or not Branch will get inducted remains to be seen. There are a number of older Raiders that haven’t gotten the call yet like Jim Plunkett and Tom Flores. Branch was an integral part of three championship teams. Some think he’s the biggest Hall of Fame snub of all time. In all likelihood, he’ll get in there eventually. It’s just a shame that he couldn’t be there to see it happen.

2. He Was the Only Wide Receiver to Play on All 3 Raiders Super Bowl Teams

The Raiders have had some legendary wide receivers over the years. Fred Biletnikoff, Tim Brown, James Lofton, Jerry Rice and Randy Moss have all donned the silver and black and are all in the Hall of Fame. However, none of them could say that they were part of all three Raiders Super Bowl championship. The only player that can say that is Cliff Branch. Not only was he there, but he was also an important part of all three teams. Especially in 1976 when he put up 1,111 receiving yards and caught 12 touchdowns in the regular season.

3. He Holds the Record for Longest Reception Made by a Raider

During the 1983 season that saw the Raiders win their third Super Bowl, Branch set a record that can never be broken when he caught a 99-yard touchdown pass from Jim Plunkett. As one of the greatest deep threats in NFL history, it’s only fitting that Branch holds the record for longest catch made by a Raider. He averaged 17.3 yards per reception for his career, which has him tied for 45th all time. Branch had a remarkable stretch from 1974-1976. He made three consecutive all-pro teams and averaged 19.7-yards per reception. That’s pretty insane considering the NFL hadn’t yet changed the rules that limited contact to pass-catchers.

4. Owner Mark Davis Called Branch His Best Friend

There’s probably nobody that was hit harder by this death than the owner of the team Mark Davis. The son of the late Al Davis, Mark has not made it a secret that he loves to keep the Raider alumni close to the franchise.

"Cliff Was My Best Friend.. I Will Miss Him Dearly"

-MD- — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 4, 2019

In a statement released by the Raiders, Mark Davis stated “Cliff Was My Best Friend.. I Will Miss Him Dearly.”

It’s not hard to feel Davis’ pain in that statement. Branch meant a lot to a lot of people, so his death will impact many. Davis had to cancel a trip to Las Vegas so that he can mourn properly.

Former Raiders WR great Cliff Branch has passed away. He turned 71 on Thursday. Team owner Mark Davis canceled plans to attend a Las Vegas function tonight upon learning news, per @johnnykats. Davis and Branch were very close. Entire organization in mourning. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 4, 2019

Davis has kept many players close and many alumni like Mike Haynes and Lester Hayes were attendants at training camp recently. He also keeps a good number of former players employed. Davis was so close to Branch that back in 1980, he went to battle with his father to ensure that the wide receiver got a proper contract. Davis was kicked out of the house because the ordeal and didn’t speak to his dad for a long time.

5. He’s Top 3 in Every Major Career Receiving Stat for the Raiders

Cliff Branch’s Career Stats: 8,685 receiving yards, 67 receiving touchdowns, 501 receptions

Branch spent his entire 14-year career with the Raiders and it shows in his stat sheet. He’s top three in every major receiving statistics for the team. The only two guys he’s behind in yards, touchdowns and receptions are Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff. Considering he came from a time where the passing game wasn’t what it is today, that’s incredibly impressive. Branch’s legend will remain forever in the hearts of Raiders fans. Hopefully, the Hall of Fame gets its act together and immortalizes the wide receiver with an induction into Canton.

