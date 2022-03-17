Raiders Pull off Shocking Trade for Davante Adams, Hand Him Massive Extension

It’s finally happening!

After months of speculation, Davante Adams is going to be a Las Vegas Raider. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team is sending two “prime” draft picks to the Green Bay Packers in return for the star wide receiver.

Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Not only that, but the Raiders are giving him a five-year contract worth $141.25 million. With an average of $28.25 million a year in salary, Adams is now the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average. https://t.co/YTAxHov0Rj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2022

Due to Adams’ connection to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, everybody knew that this could happen eventually. However, it was almost impossible to fathom that the Packers would actually trade the superstar. Adams recently bought a $12 million home in Las Vegas so he must have known this was going to happen for weeks.

There’s still a lot of information regarding this blockbuster deal that will come out. Per Rapoport, the two picks the Raiders are giving will be from this year’s draft, including their first and second-round picks.

Source: The #Packers are receiving a 1st and a 2nd rounder in this year’s draft in exchange for WR Davante Adams — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Raiders Aren’t Messing Around in AFC West

After the Denver Broncos pulled off a trade for Russell Wilson and the Los Angeles Chargers traded for Khalil Mack, many were ready to give up on the Raiders as a viable threat in the AFC West. Well, new general manager Dave Ziegler has answered in a major way. Not only did he land one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Chandler Jones, now he’s got arguably the best receiver.

The Raiders offense is undeniably stacked now. Adding Adams to an offense that has Hunter Renfrow, Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs gives Carr more than enough weapons to have a career year. It’s clear that new Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t lying when he said the team wasn’t planning to rebuild. The moves that they’ve made show that they’re gunning for the Super Bowl right now.

A New Era for Raiders

It’s been almost two decades since Tim Brown left the Raiders. He was the last great wide receiver that the team had. They’ve tried drafting players high like Darrius Heyward-Bey and Amari Cooper but never found a long-term solution. With the Adams trade, the new Raiders brass showed that they were willing to take a major swing on a proven superstar. Unlike the Antionio Brown debacle, Adams doesn’t have any red flags off the field.

For Carr, this is the best news he’s probably ever gotten since getting drafted by the team. They’ve gone through coach after coach and haven’t always surrounded him with great weapons. He not only gets one of the NFL’s best wide receivers but also gets to play with one of his closest friends. Many fans weren’t thrilled with the decision to hire McDaniels as head coach but this move will go a long way in getting fans to change their opinions. A new era of Raiders football starts now.

