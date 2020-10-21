Raiders Release Veteran WR to Make Room for Recently Injured Player

Despite some brutal injuries to start the season, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver group looks light years better than it did last year. Over the last two seasons, there were times that Derek Carr had to throw to multiple undrafted guys. That doesn’t look like it will need to be the case this year and the team has decided to let a wide receiver on their practice squad go. The Raiders revealed on Wednesday that they’ve released De’Mornay Pierson-El.

Pierson-El has been on and off the roster at several points in his short career so the news that he’s been cut probably isn’t all the surprising. He only entered the NFL in 2018 but has already bounced around quite a bit. He’s been with the Washington Football Team, Montreal Alouettes of the CFL, the Salt Lake Stallions of the AFF and the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL.

Typically when the Raiders suffer an injury to a wide receiver, he seems to be one of the first guys they call. It would surprise no one if Pierson-El found a spot on the roster again in the future.

Marcell Ateman Replaces Pierson-El

The reason Pierson-El was let go was to make room for Marcell Ateman who was recently on the practice squad/injured list. The Raiders never disclosed what ailed Ateman but he should be an important member of the practice squad.

The former seventh-round pick has played in 18 games for the Raiders and has become a staple on the team’s practice squad. He’s typically one of the guys who gets called up if the team is dealing with injuries at wide receiver. Las Vegas clearly likes him and he’ll have a chance to get promoted to the active roster at some point this season.

Nelson Agholor Playing Extremely Well

Heading into the season, Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards were getting all the hype at wide receiver. What wasn’t talked about much was the addition of Nelson Agholor. The former first-round pick didn’t have the best tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles but it also wasn’t nearly as bad as some fans would like to think.

Right about now, the Eagles are probably regretting letting him walk without any fight. There’s only one player in the NFL who has a perfect passer rating when targeted and that man is Agholor.

231 NFL players have been targeted at least 8 times this season. There is only ONE player who has netted a perfect passer rating (158.3) when targeted… NELSON AGHOLOR pic.twitter.com/IAG8fiMpmM — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) October 14, 2020

The Eagles wide receiver corps has been a dumpster fire this season so that’s gotta hurt. With Ruggs, Edwards and Tyrell Williams missing multiple games due to injury, Agholor has stepped up. He leads the team with three receiving touchdowns and is third in yards with 185. No, those aren’t Pro Bowl numbers but they are solid for a player who nobody thought would make an impact for the Raiders. He’s a really good option to have for Derek Carr and the two already have chemistry. He’s only on a one-year deal right now but he could be playing his way into an extension.

