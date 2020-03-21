Raiders Steal Starting Wide Receiver From Eagles: Report

There’s been a lot of talk about how the Las Vegas Raiders have a massive need at wide receiver. They didn’t address the position early in free agency, but they’ve finally made an addition with starter upside. According to Jerry McDonald, the Raiders have agreed on a deal with former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Agholor had some solid years as a starter for the Eagles. He was part of the Super Bowl team and had 84 receiving yards in that game. He’s got good ability after the catch but doesn’t have the best hands in the world. He clearly went to the Amari Cooper school of catching. Agholor is also coming off his worst season since his rookie year.

Considering he was a first-round pick in 2015, Agholor has definitely been a disappointment. His career-high in a season was 768 receiving yards in 2017. Coming out of USC, he had very high expectations and hasn’t lived up to them. He’s still only 26 years old and a fresh start could be just what he needs. The Raiders have a really weak group of wide receivers, so he’ll definitely get a chance to compete.

The Raiders Aren’t Done Bringing in Wide Receivers

The Agholor signing can only help the wide receiver corps, despite his inconsistency. However, the Raiders can’t be done bringing in wide receivers. Breshad Perriman and Robby Anderson are still sitting out there and both of them have WR2 upside. The longer they remained unsigned, the cheaper and cheaper they both get. Though, the Agholor signing could indicate the team is done looking for free agent wide receivers.

That would mean that the Raiders will look to the draft and they’re going to have an absurd amount of strong options there. With two first-round picks, the team will almost certainly use one of them on a wide receiver. Mike Mayock has previously stated that he’s going to be cautious about addressing the position early, but the need is just too big. They can’t wait until later rounds to address.

Will Raiders Take 2 WRs Early in Draft?

Heading into 2019, Jon Gruden said he wanted to have the best wide receiver corps in the NFL. At the time, it looked possible because Antonio Brown was still with the team and J.J. Nelson and Tyrell Williams were healthy. Fast forward to 2020 and nobody would say the Raiders wide receiver group is even top-20 in the NFL. That said, things could change very quickly for the team if the attack the draft the right way.

Taking two wide receivers in the first round shouldn’t be out of the question. Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs could all be difference makers from day one. If the Raiders landed two of those three, the team could go from having one of the worst groups of wide receivers to one of the best.

The team should probably address cornerback with one of their two first-round picks, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea to take two wide receivers. It would be unconventional and some would mock the Raiders for doing it, but having Lamb and Ruggs on the outside with Hunter Renfrow in the slot could turn the team into an offensive powerhouse.

