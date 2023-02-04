Proposed Trade Sees Raiders Send Away Team Leader in Difficult Deal

The contract the Las Vegas Raiders gave Derek Carr last offseason hasn’t done the team any favors. The team gave him a no-trade clause when they thought that he’d be around for the next few years. Now that they want to move on, it’s proving difficult to trade him.

Carr holds all the cards and could force the Raiders to outright cut him so he can pick whichever team he wants. However, the quarterback may have some incentive to work with the team. Carr has $121.5 million worth of contract left and there’s no guarantee he’ll get that much money in free agency. If the Raiders can find the right team for Carr, there’s a chance he’ll waive his no-trade clause. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report could see a trade where Las Vegas sends the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback to the Indianapolis Colts for a third-round pick:

This won’t stop teams from making a bid, though, in the hopes of jumping the market. The Indianapolis Colts are a franchise that needs a steady quarterback like Carr, and they’re in a situation that could entice him. Granted Indianapolis hasn’t settled on a new head coach yet, and that could alter things for Carr. However, Indy has building blocks like Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman Jr., the fourth-overall pick in the 2023 draft and a defense that ranked 15th in yards allowed last season.

Colts Could Be Tough Sell to Carr

The Colts were one of the best teams of the 2000s but have fallen on hard times in recent years. They’ve only made the playoffs twice over the past eight seasons and have been a revolving door at quarterback since Andrew Luck retired in 2019. They don’t currently have a head coach and if they don’t hire one soon, Carr wouldn’t even consider them.

The Colts also aren’t loaded with offensive talent right now. In terms of potential options for Carr, teams like the Washington Commanders, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints will be much more appealing to the quarterback. The only way the Colts could be appealing to Carr is if they hire former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as head coach. He’s already interviewed for the job and Carr has a lot of respect for him. At this point, Indianapolis might be better off trying to go younger at quarterback. They’ve tried going after veterans the past few years and it hasn’t worked. Perhaps it’s time to search for a long-term solution.

Carr Not Extending Contract Deadline

The Raiders don’t have much time left to trade Carr before his contract guarantees kick in. It would be much better for Las Vegas if they had until the new league year starts on March 15. However, Carr has no reason to extend his deadline and help out the team. He made it clear at the Pro Bowl Games that he has no intention of helping the team out.

“I don’t think that would be best for me,” Carr said of extending the deadline.

“It comes a time when it’s time to move on & that’s this time… I have a no trade clause & there’s a certain date money is gtd or I’ll be a free agent… There’ve been convos btw Dave (Ziegler), my agent & me.” From @nflnetwork: introspective & reignited Derek Carr on his future. pic.twitter.com/fNFwyKNRgn — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 3, 2023

This information isn’t a surprise but it does bring some clarity to the Raiders’ current situation. The team will need to make a decision by February 15.