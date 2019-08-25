Raiders’ Derek Carr Reacts to Surprise Andrew Luck Retirement

The NFL world was hit with an absolute bombshell with the report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck will be retiring. The pro bowl quarterback just came off an excellent year but has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury that seems to be his reason for retiring. With this announcement, Luck joins Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson as NFL superstars that retired in their prime. As NFL players and fans try to digest the insane news, some have already taken to social media to react to the report. Oakland Raiders starting quarterback was shocked.

Wow… always enjoyed playing against him since high school! Wish him the best. https://t.co/J3MqtXQZtN — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) August 25, 2019

The two quarterbacks played high school football in Texas and faced off against each other before. Carr’s Clement High School football team beat Luck’s Stratford High team in the Class 5A Region III semifinals. Both Carr and Luck went on to play college ball in California but played in different conferences and didn’t ever meet.

The most recent meeting between the Raiders and the Colts was in 2018 and saw Luck light up Oakland’s defense. He threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns. Carr actually put up better stats with 244 passing yards and three touchdowns. However, the Colts pulled out the 42-28 win.

Previous to that, the two teams squared off in 2016. Notoriously remembered as the game that Carr broke his leg in the middle of an MVP run. Luck didn’t fare as well. He threw two interceptions and the Raiders won 33-25. Those are the only two time that the quarterbacks ever faced off in the NFL. Looks like we won’t be getting a rubber match.

This retirement is an absolutely devastating blow to the Colts as they had Super Bowl aspirations. Luck played incredibly well last season and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. He led the team to a 10-6 record and a wild card playoff berth. The Colts are now likely in limbo as Jacoby Brissett will have a hard time filling the void that Luck leaves.

The Colts have been one of the most fortunate franchises regarding quarterback play over the last two decades. They had Peyton Manning for a long time and once he was declining, they were able to draft Luck with a number one overall pick. This report totally flips that on its head. There aren’t a lot of great options on the open market. This season will likely be a lost one for Indianapolis and they’ll almost certainly be taking a quarterback with their first-round pick next year.

However, this isn’t just a blow to the Colts, it’s a blow to the NFL. Luck was a joy to watch and his unrelenting style made him unique. Few quarterbacks could make as many mistakes as Luck has and come back and play like an MVP. The NFL and AFC are lesser without his presence.

