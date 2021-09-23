Raiders’ Derek Carr Reveals Message He Received From Davante Adams

Though the two have been friends for a long time, Derek Carr and Davante Adams have been interacting quite a bit more over the last few months. The Green Bay Packers wide receiver is set to be a free agent at the end of the year and Carr has made it known that he’d love to see his former college football teammate in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform. In the meantime, the two have to stay in communication from afar.

The latest talking point has surrounded Carr’s haircut. Adams recently made it clear that he’s not a fan and pleaded with the quarterback to cut it. Carr did not oblige but did divulge some more information regarding their interaction.

“He didn’t know that I was growing my hair out,” Carr said of Adams on Wednesday. “He said ‘I knew you were a dread head.’ That was his response back to me. Davante offered to have a barber sent to my house because he’s used to the buzzcut but he held off because he didn’t know I was growing it out. I have everybody reaching out about my hair how. … I haven’t had my hair this long since I was literally 13-years-old.”

It sounds like Carr has no plans to cut his hair anytime soon. How long he’ll let his hair grow remains to be seen.

Fans Have Fun With Carr’s Hair

It’s possible that Carr is just growing out his hair a bit so that he can style it. However, could be in it for the long haul. Fans were quick to photoshop some long hair on the quarterback.

The hair above is in line with what Raiders legend Ken Stabler used to sport. If that’s now what Carr is going for, he could go for even longer hair.

According to Carr, Adams called him a “dread head” so maybe the quarterback just goes for dreadlocks.

Whatever Carr decides, it’s going to take some time getting used to considering he’s kept his hair very short.

Carr Isn’t Letting Early Success Get to His Head

Perhaps there’s something to Carr’s new long-haired look as he’s playing some of his best football. Through two weeks, he leads the NFL in passing yards and is getting some hype as an MVP candidate. However, the Raiders started off 2-0 last season and ended up missing the playoffs. Despite the early success, Carr isn’t buying into the hype yet.

“Everyone is feeling good about themselves going 2-0 and all that kind of stuff,” Carr said. “Well, they don’t hand any trophies out after two weeks. They don’t give you any kind of anything. We have [the Miami Dolphins] coming in here that got after us. They beat us.”

That’s the right mentality for Carr to have. The Raiders started off strong in each of the last two seasons and didn’t make the playoffs. This team hasn’t proven anything yet so it’s far too early for them to get cocky.

