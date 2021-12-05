DeSean Jackson Sends Stern Message: ‘I Am About to Whup Your A**’

Based on his 102-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, DeSean Jackson certainly doesn’t look his age. The veteran wide receiver just turned 35-years-old but is proving that he’s still a great deep threat. Though he isn’t going to be able to match some of the consistent production he had earlier in his career, the Las Vegas Raiders need him to continue to be an impact player if they hope to make the playoffs.

Jackson remains as focused as ever. Even when younger players try to pay him his respects, he doesn’t want them.

“I have been playing against dudes who are like trying to shake my hand and congratulate me and tell me they have been watching me since I was a little kid,” Jackson said Thursday. “I’m like, ‘We can save that until after the game. … I am about to whup your a**.’”

This is Jackson’s 14th season in the NFL but he hasn’t won a Super Bowl yet. He doesn’t want anything to take his focus off that. It’s admirable that a veteran of his stature would be so quick to dismiss praise.

Jackson Went out With Marshawn Lynch for Birthday

As noted earlier, Jackson just turned 35 but decided to keep things simple for his birthday despite now being in Las Vegas. He had a dinner party at Tau and among the friends their was former Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch. The two never had the chance to play together in the NFL but were college teammates at University of California, Berkeley.

Jackson made it clear that he’s not much of a partier anymore.

“I’m 35 now, so the partying days, I’m not going to say are over, but as far as right now it’s not a big priority,” Jackson said.

He’s not going to have a ton of time to hangout on the strip this season considering he’s playing football.

Jackson Talks Relationship With Las Vegas

Jackson grew up in Los Angeles, California, which is only about a four hour drive away from Las Vegas. He’s spent most of his professional career far away from Sin City but he would come to it a lot to party back in the day.

“Obviously being a California guy I always came to Vegas to party,” Jackson said. “But I’m not here to party right now.”

When people think of Las Vegas, they typically think of the strip with all of the flashy lights and massive casinos. However, Jackson is realizing that there’s a lot more to the city.

“I never really got a chance to really see the outside of Vegas,” Jackson said. “Every time I came to Vegas, it was always the strip. To be able to see the outskirts, and see the cities of Summerlin and Henderson, it’s definitely a nice city. It’s ongoing building and nice houses out here.”

Jackson has only been with the Raiders for a brief time but perhaps the pairing will extend past this season if he keeps making big plays.

