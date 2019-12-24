Raiders’ Derek Carr Praises Marshawn Lynch Ahead of Seahawks Return

Beast Mode is back in the NFL and ready to make up for lost time. With the playoffs about to be underway, the Seattle Seahawks running back corps got absolutely devastated in Week 16. This led to them reaching out to Marshawn Lynch for a potential reunion and both sides were able to make it happen.

Lynch was last seen in silver and black for his hometown Oakland Raiders during the 2018 season. They didn’t bring him back for the 2019 season, so he’s just been sitting around in free agency. His return to Seattle has all the makings for an epic comeback. Among the people who are excited about Lynch’s return is Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

“People don’t know how hard he has been working to get ready just in case,” quarterback Derek Carr said on Tuesday about Lynch. “He wasn’t done playing football.”

Lynch’s tenure with the Raiders was shortlived, but he remains connected with the franchise.

“He’s one of the most loyal people you’ll ever meet,” Carr said. “When you come across someone like that, such a good dude, such a good teammate, it’s unique. When some things have happened this year, he was one of the first people calling. He’s such a good friend. His imprint was left on this team and this building for sure.”

Carr believes that Lynch coming back will have a positive impact on the game.

Fellow Running Back Sounds Off

Even if he can’t play at the same level he was able to in his heyday, there’s no doubt that Lynch’s presence alone is a spark for a locker room heading into the playoffs. A player coming off a long hiatus is bound to have some rust, but Beast Mode is no normal dude.

“I know that, if anybody can do it, he can do it,” Raiders running back DeAndre Washington said, via NBC Sports. “They call him Beast Mode for a reason. I’m pretty sure he’s going give those guys a much-needed spark heading into the playoffs.”

Lynch has helped make big plays for the Seahawks before and he knows the team very well. Even when he left for the Raiders, they maintained a strong relationship. He could be just the spark the team needs for a potential Super Bowl run.

From Handing out Shots to Heading to Playoffs

As if Lynch wasn’t revered in Oakland enough, he made the trip to the Coliseum for the Raiders’ last game in Week 15. He was seen handing out tequila shots at the tailgate.

Last week: Marshawn was handing out tequila shots at a Raiders tailgate Today: Signed with the Seahawks Nobody like Beastmode. @brgridiron (via @jake_muller) pic.twitter.com/S70EGHZTAH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2019

It seems like a missed opportunity that the Raiders didn’t kick the tires on Lynch for the last game in Oakland, but Beast Mode anywhere is going to be fun to watch.

