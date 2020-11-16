Drew Lock Gets Relentlessly Trolled by Raiders Fans After Horrific Game

It seems like not that long ago that Drew Lock was the talk of the town. He was 4-1 as the Denver Broncos starter last season and looked decent. This season has been the polar opposite for Lock. He’s 2-4 as a starter and is playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL.

He threw four interceptions against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday and looked miserably bad while doing it. The Raiders don’t have a great defense so it’s a really bad look for Lock that he put together one of the worst performances of his career.

Last season, Lock went viral for a little dance that he did on the sideline during the Week 17 game against the Raiders. The team’s fan base clearly hasn’t forgotten that. Lock was a big target for Raider fans after the loss.

Drew Lock picking up yards in garbage time: pic.twitter.com/fM7A3Gpzn5 — Raider Cody (@RaiderCody) November 16, 2020

Drew Lock is 0-1 vs the Raiders since this happened pic.twitter.com/5cgPw7bqoO — Kenny King Jr (@KennyKing_Jr) November 16, 2020

ALL MY HOMIES LOVE PLAYING DREW LOCK pic.twitter.com/Eee3RmFAdj — MAYOCK SZN (@MikeMayockJr) November 15, 2020

Drew Lock after that pick… pic.twitter.com/VV832356Ni — iHazCopper (@iHazCopperr) November 15, 2020

Drew lock rn pic.twitter.com/qsHdUI8KUZ — Ali Syed (@ali_syed32) November 15, 2020

“How many INTs did Drew Lock throw today?” pic.twitter.com/BwzYdwS6YL — FEED JOSH JACOBS (6-3)☠️ (@RaidersMane) November 16, 2020

The Raiders held Lock to only one garbage-time touchdown so there was no dancing from him.

Is This the Last Time Lock Plays the Raiders?

The Broncos probably thought they had their quarterback of the future for a brief second towards the end of last season. It’s painfully obvious that he isn’t the guy. He’s been playing like one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s thrown seven touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Those are really bad numbers from Lock and he doesn’t appear to be getting any better. Despite the fact that John Elway is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, he’s been really bad at evaluating quarterback talent. Lock appears to be the latest whiff by the Hall of Famer. Denver has some decisions to make and Lock getting sent the bench could be a real option. Brett Rypien is the backup and he also hasn’t played well. At this point, there’s not a lot the Broncos can do. What they’ll likely do is keep Lock out there and see if he can turn things around. The Raiders will very much be looking forward to the rematch later in the season.

Devontae Booker Feasted on Former Team

One of the big storylines heading into this game was how running back Devontae Booker might play against his former team. He spent four years in Denver but saw his role decrease towards the end. He’s been excellent as a backup to starter Josh Jacobs and he just put up his best game of the season against the Broncos.

He rushed for 81 yards and picked up two touchdowns. One of those touchdowns essentially sealed the game for the Raiders. Booker said he treated this as “just another game,” but it’s clear he came to ball. While he didn’t find a long-term home in Denver, he’s making the case he deserves an extension from the Raiders. He’s clearly capable of taking on a big workload as a backup. Booker is former Northern California and grew up a Raiders fan. He’s clearly in the perfect place to be for his skillset.

