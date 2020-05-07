Raiders Sign Former Broncos Starting Running Back: Report

It became apparent the Las Vegas Raiders were looking for another running back after Frank Gore revealed he got an offer from the team. Though he ended up signing elsewhere, Las Vegas was quick to go out and get a different veteran running back. According to Sean Cunningham of ABC10, the Raiders are striking a deal with former Denver Broncos running back Devontae Booker if he passes his physical.

The 2016 fourth-round pick for the Broncos spent the last four years with the team. No year was more impactful than his rookie one. As a rookie, Booker started six games and accumulated 877 all-purpose yards. For whatever reason, Denver didn’t try to get him too involved after his solid rookie campaign.

He got fewer carries in his last three years combined than he did in his first season. Booker is an interesting pickup for the team because he can both run and catch. His body type and playing style aren’t too far off from Josh Jacobs. It appears the Raiders wanted a backup that’s similar to him because of his injury history.

RB Signing Shows Raiders Have Plans for Lynn Bowden Jr.

With the Raiders signing Booker, it shows that they look at Lynn Bowden Jr. as more than just a running back. Mike Mayock said the third-rounder will primarily be in the backfield, but it’s hard to imagine he gets a lot of handoffs. Jacobs is the bell bow and he’ll be seeing the ball a lot if he stays healthy.

It appears Booker will be his main backup and likely starter should Jacobs miss time. Rod Smith or Alec Ingold will handle short-yardage situations for the most part and Jalen Richard is the main receiver out of the backfield. Where does that leave Bowden? He’s going to turn into a Swiss army knife for the team.

In college, he also played wide receiver and quarterback. His versatility will be a big asset for the silver and black. He probably won’t get a lot of carries, but if the Raiders are creative, they’ll figure out a way to include him in the offense. Whether it’s playing quarterback in wildcat formations or lining up out wide, Bowden brings a new dynamic to the offense. The team will call him a running back, but he should be so much more.

Jacobs in for Monster Season?

Last season didn’t end how Jacobs probably wanted it to. He was the perennial favorite to win Rookie of the Year, one of the league leaders in rushing and the most productive player on the Raider offense. Unfortunately, he fractured his shoulder halfway through the season, and while he was able to tough it out for a while, he ended up missing some games towards the end of the season.

He didn’t win Rookie of the Year honors and missed the Pro Bowl. He’ll come into 2020 with a major chip on his shoulder. Jacobs proved that when he was healthy, he’s arguably one of the five best runners in the NFL. Jon Gruden loves to run the football, so Jacobs will be the centerpiece of the offense once again. If he stays healthy, he’s going to put up some monster numbers.

