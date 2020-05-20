Devontae Booker Has Admission About Joining the Raiders

While the Las Vegas Raiders have hated the Denver Broncos for decades, they aren’t above bringing in some of their former players. Last year they gave linebacker Brandon Marshall a shot to make the roster and this year they’re giving a shot to running back Devontae Booker. He’s spent his entire four-year career in Denver, but that doesn’t mean he’s a fan of the team.

In fact, the Sacramento native recently admitted that he grew up a Raiders fan.

“I haven’t been this excited since the day I was drafted,” Booker told KXTV Sacramento on Saturday, via The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “I am just ready to go out there and bust my tail and take that opportunity I never really got in Denver. I have fresh legs and it’s a new beginning.”

Being a Raider fan but having to play with the Broncos probably wasn’t always easy for Booker. Regardless, it has to be exciting to get a fresh start with your favorite team.

Booker Loved His Old Charles Woodson Jersey

Apparently Booker wasn’t a casual Raiders fan. He admitted that he used to own a Charles Woodson jersey.

“I wore that thing to death,” Booker said.

Woodson is probably the most iconic Raiders player over the last 20 years. Many fans have worn out his jersey over the years. At the end of the day, Booker’s fandom won’t mean he’s handed a spot on the roster, but he’s definitely a player to watch.

Will Booker Make the Team?

Josh Jacobs is the obvious number one guy in the Raiders’ backfield, but the battle for number two will be one to watch in training camp. Jalen Richard seemingly has a spot locked up as the number three back because of his ability as a blocker and receiver. He won’t carry the ball a lot.

That means that Booker, rookie Lynn Bowden Jr. and Rod Smith will be battling for the number two running back spot. Out of the three, Bowden definitely has a spot on the roster unless he has a historically bad offseason. Third round picks almost always make the team their rookie year. That said, how the Raiders plan to utilize him isn’t clear just yet. He’s a very versatile player and has experience playing running back, quarterback and wide receiver. The team did keep four running backs on the roster for part of the season last year. Perhaps they plan to do that again because Bowden won’t be a traditional running back.

It appears the battle will come between Smith and Booker for the last running back spot. The two have very different styles. Smith is massive and is strictly a power back. Booker is roughly the same size as Jacobs and has a similar playing style. At the end of the day, it depends on what the Raiders are looking for. If they’re looking for who would be able to step in and fill for Jacobs if he gets hurt, Booker is the better option. If they want someone who can be an asset in short-yardage situations, Smith is the guy.

