27-Year-Old Big-Armed QB Floated as Fit for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams with the biggest need at quarterback and they should be aggressively addressing that need. However, it’s looking like it’ll be difficult to acquire one of the top options in the draft.

It’s not ideal but the Raiders could consider veteran stopgap options to compete with Aidan O’Connell until they’re in a situation where they can go all-in on drafting a potential franchise quarterback. In a March 4 X post, Ian Hartitz of Fantasy Life floated the idea of Las Vegas adding Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock.

What is your favorite potential free agency match and why is it Drew Lock to the Raiders — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) March 4, 2024

Lock is set to enter free agency for the first in his career and it’s unclear what his market will be like. He’s always been a player with a lot of potential due to his canon of an arm but he hasn’t had much success on the field. He’s started in 23 games and has thrown 28 touchdowns to 23 intercpetions. He’s also completely just 59.7% of his passes. He’s a true gunslinger who can make some big plays but also a lot of bad ones.

The Raiders are installing a new offense under Luke Getsy this season so Lock could be too risky for the team to feel comfortable signing him but perhaps he could still have some upside.

Drew Lock Not Likely a Starter

Drew Lock has had plenty of chances to solidify himself as a starter. During his stints with the Denver Broncos and Seahawks, both teams had times when they had questions at quarterback. Lock wasn’t able to play well enough to earn a job as a consistent starter.

NFL.com’s Nick Shook isn’t sold on the idea that Lock can turn his career around and become a franchise quarterback.

“Lock’s 2023 season can be distilled down to two truths: He entered a tight game and threw a pick that led to a loss to the Rams, and he delivered a heroic performance that produced a prime-time win over the Eagles, making him a lovable figure to the rest of the football world,” Shook wrote in a January 25 column. “Look, Lock’s been through a lot in his NFL career, and most of his snaps leave plenty to be desired. But every once in a while, he flashes talent that keeps evaluators intrigued by his potential. Do I think he’ll ever fully realize that potential? No. But we can bank on at least a couple of personnel chiefs taking a hard look at him and believing the passer can add value to the roster — just not as a starter.”

Should Las Vegas Raiders Add a Stopgap QB?

The Raiders would almost certainly like to add one of the top quarterbacks in the draft this year. The problem is that they won too many games down the stretch and fell to the No. 13 pick. Now if they want one of the top options, they will need to trade up.

It appears the Raiders are very interested in trading up but it takes two teams to make a trade work. It also depends on how Las Vegas feels about the quarterback class. If they only like three options to trade up, that could be a problem considering the first three teams picking in the draft are all likely to take quarterbacks.