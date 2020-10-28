Ex-Raiders Wide Receiver, Pro Bowler Signs With New Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have seen a lot of turnover at wide receiver since Jon Gruden took over. One of the men who was a staple over the coach’s first two seasons back with the team was Dwayne Harris, who served as the team’s kick returner. Unfortunately, he was derailed by injuries last season and only played in three games.

When healthy, he’s one of the best return men in the game. He could get a chance to show that he’s still got the goods as he’s signed to the Chicago Bears‘ practice squad.

Bears signed Dwayne Harris to practice squad, cut Terry Beckner from practice squad — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 27, 2020

Interestingly enough, the Bears already have one former Raiders return specialist on their roster in Cordarrelle Patterson. He’s worked out really well for them and might be the best return man in the game. Harris gives them a really nice insurance policy in case anything happens to Patterson. He’s not much of a threat in the receiving game but is a strong special teams player should he get promoted to the active roster.

Raiders Rookie WR Returns to Practice

In more wide receiver news, the Raiders could be getting some reinforcements soon. Rookie Bryan Edwards came into the season as a starter but has yet to make much of an impact. When he finally started to get things going, he reaggravated an ankle injury that he suffered before the draft and has missed the team’s last three games as a result. According to Vincent Bonsignore, Edwards has returned to practice.

A couple of @Raiders updates: OT Trent Brown on target to return to the Raiders on Friday. WR Bryan Edwards will practice today. (Big day for Edwards in terms of availability for Sunday) — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) October 28, 2020

The Raiders didn’t put him on the injured reserve so the injury was never considered too bad. It’s a good sign that he’s back at practice and could mean he’s nearing his return. Nelson Agholor has taken over starting duties since he’s been out and has played really well. It’s doubtful that Edwards is going to take the starting job back anytime soon. However, he’s the team’s only true X-receiver and the Raiders can definitely figure out ways to use him. Getting him back on the field would certainly be a boost.

Will Raiders Try to Add WR Help?

With the trade deadline nearing, the Raiders should do what they can to bolster the roster for a potential playoffs run. While their wide receiver corps has been strong this year, there hasn’t been a true number one to emerge quite yet. Agholor and Henry Ruggs have shown flashes but neither has consistently put up good numbers from week to week.

If Gruden is looking to make his offense unstoppable, he could toy around with the idea of adding a guy like Julio Jones. Adding a true number one could take this offense in the stratosphere. Now, if the Raiders stay put with their current receiving corps, they’ll probably still be prolific on offense. That said, too much talent never hurt anybody. Going after a guy like Jones should at least be something worth considering.

