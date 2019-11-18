Raiders Sign Former Bengals LB, Place WR on IR

Preston Brown was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals just ahead of their matchup with the Oakland Raiders but it looks like he made the trip to the Bay Area, regardless. The veteran linebacker has was spotted in the Raider locker room and he says he’s signing with the team. It seems strange that the Raiders waited to sign him until after the Bengals game, but it probably wouldn’t have changed much as the defense held them to only 10 points.

LB Preston Brown in the #Raiders locker room, says he has signed with the team — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) November 18, 2019

In a corresponding move, the Raiders have placed wide receiver/kick returned Dwayne Harris on the injured reserved thanks to a foot injury, per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur. Trevor Davis has filled in Harris’ role and is expected to continue to do so.

What Brown brings to the Raiders is quite a bit of experience and can help finally fill the void that Vontaze Burfict left when he was suspended.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



Preston Brown Thinks He’s a Good Fit

Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was on the Bengals’ defensive coaching staff for a long time, but it needs to be mentioned that he didn’t coach Preston Brown. That being said, according to the newest Raider, he should fit in just fine.

Brown said he can catch up with the #Raiders defense quickly coming from Cincinnati. “I have a lot of the terminology down already.” https://t.co/wr5u9YxQcM — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) November 18, 2019

“I have a lot of the terminology down already,” said Brown about the Raiders defense, via Matt Kawahara.

While the coaching staff in Cincinnati is almost completely different from when Guenther was there, there are still many players who played for the Raiders defensive coordinator. Brown should have an easy time fitting in with this new team.

READ NEXT: Jon Gruden Drops Epic Line About Raider Fans [WATCH]

