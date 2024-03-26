Proposed Trade Sends Raiders Starting CB With 4.38 40-Yard Dash Speed

Among the Las Vegas Raiders‘ biggest remaining needs is cornerback. It’s looking very possible that it’s a position the team will address early in the draft but there could be some intriguing options available in the trade market.

One player to keep an eye on is Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. The 33rd Team’s Dan Pizzuta believes the former first-round pick could be on the move and thinks the Raiders would be an ideal fit.

“After the Las Vegas Raiders hiring Antonio Pierce, the team has focused on building its defense,” Pizzuta wrote in a March 23 column. “Jack Jones was impressive after he came over as a waiver claim from the New England Patriots, but right now, Brandon Facyson is the No. 2 cornerback on the roster. The Raiders could play Newsome more outside with Nate Hobbs in the slot. Las Vegas has about $24 million in effective cap space, and a fiery player such as Newsome seems like a culture fit in the Pierce-led locker room.”

Newsome has started 39 games in three seasons for the Browns but the team needs to decide on his fifth-year option soon. If they decline, he will be entering the final year of his contract. Instead of paying, Cleveland could add draft assets in a trade.

Why Would Cleveland Browns Trade Greg Newsome II?

Greg Newsome II has been a solid cornerback for the Browns but nothing spectacular. He has two interceptions in three seasons and his 66.0 Pro Football Focus grade ranked 55th in the NFL. He’s only 23 and is showing flashes of getting better but the Browns may have needs elsewhere.

Dan Pizzuta explained why Cleveland could want to go in a different direction.

“If the Browns are going to extend another defensive back, [Martin] Emerson would be the priority over Newsome, though that would have to wait until after the 2024 season,” Pizzuta wrote. “As it stands, Cleveland has to make a call on Newsome’s fifth-year option by May.

“With Ward and Emerson on the outside, Newsome has been pushed inside. Though he did get to move around more often in the Schwartz defense, which also had him in the box for around 10 percent of his snaps. If the Browns want to move on from Newsome, they have 2023 fifth-round pick Cameron Mitchell on the roster. Mitchell flashed some during his rookie season while giving up a few explosive plays.”

What Would Greg Newsome II Cost in a Trade?

If the Browns decide to trade Greg Newsome II, they can’t expect a huge return. While he’s started a lot of games and has shown flashes of potential, it’s hard to see a team like the Raiders being willing to give up anything more than a third-round pick for him, especially considering his contract situation.

A third-round pick wouldn’t be too much of a gamble for Las Vegas. They need experience in the secondary and Newsome has started in some big games. If the Raiders decide to focus their draft on finding a quarterback and upgrading the offensive line, they’ll need to figure out how to add a Day 1 starter to the cornerback room. Newsome would certainly be qualified for that and would give the Raiders a very young group of cornerbacks who could play at a high level for a long time.