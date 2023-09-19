Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Floated as Trade Target for Struggling NFC Team

Over the first two games of the season, Hunter Renfrow has not had much of a role on the Las Vegas Raiders offense. He’s only been targeted once, which ended up being a catch for 23 years.

What makes the lackluster start more concerning is that Renfrow is coming off a year where he only had 36 catches. If the Raiders decide they’d like to trade the wide receiver, the Carolina Panthers could be one team that is interested, per Ted Nguyen of The Athletic.

The Panthers traded D. J. Moore to the Chicago Bears this offseason, which has left them with a lack of wide receiver talent. Nguyen wrote in a September 14 post on X that Carolina may be willing to give up more in a trade than any other team.

If the Raiders do trade Hunter Renfrow, the Panthers should be the team they are calling. Bryce could really use a quick winner and the pick compensation would be higher than other teams calling. — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) September 14, 2023

Considering Renfrow’s rough 2022 and lackluster start to 2023, his trade value isn’t likely very high. Getting a third-round pick for him would be good value for the Raiders but a fourth-round pick may be the most they can get.

Josh McDaniels Discusses Hunter Renfrow

When general manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels were hired, they quickly gave Hunter Renfrow a two-year contract extension. Despite that, it doesn’t appear that there have been plans to feature him in the offense.

McDaniels believes that Renfrow deserves more targets based on how he’s playing.

“He should have got the ball more than he did yesterday,” McDaniels said during his September 18 media availability. “Hunter’s done his job the right way, and a lot of times the passing game is a factor of us doing the right thing, and also the defense gets a vote … there’s been some missed opportunities on our part but I don’t think that’s a function of Hunter.”

The reason Renfrow hasn’t seen the ball come his way much could be due to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The two haven’t had a ton of time to build rapport as Garoppolo missed much of the offseason with a foot injury and Renfrow missed some training camp practices. As the season goes on, the two should be able to get in sync as long as Renfrow is still on the team.

Josh McDaniels Has Updates on Davante Adams & Jakobi Meyers

The Raiders had a scare in Week 2 when wide receiver Davante Adams got taken out of the game and was evaluated for a concussion. Jakobi Meyers missed Week 2 with a concussion so having both out would be rough for the offense. Fortunately, Josh McDaniels had good news on both wide receivers.

“Tae is good. Tae’s good,” McDaniels said. “And Jakobi is just going through the process in terms of coming back. I’m not going to say anything about where I feel like that is or isn’t yet because, again, I could be wrong quickly. So, Tae’s good. Jakobi is headed in the right direction, and we’ll see how this week goes.”