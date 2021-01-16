Raiders’ Johnathan Abram Throws Shade at Star Steelers WR

Not only were the Cleveland Browns able to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002, but they were also able to beat their archrival the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round. It was the team’s first playoff win since 1994. However, Steelers stud rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool couldn’t help but take a shot at Cleveland after his team lost 48-37.

“You know, a bad loss, but umm, Browns are gonna get clapped next week [against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round],” Claypool said shortly after the loss, via Yahoo Sports. “It’s all good.”

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram saw the comments circulating and threw some shade at Claypool.

The Steelers and Browns have no reason to like each other so it’s no surprise that they’re still talking trash. That said, Claypool certainly set himself up for a beating online for those comments.

Claypool Attempts to Do Some Damage Control

Claypool got beaten up online for his comments but instead of going into hiding, the wide receiver made things worse for himself. In an interview with DAZN Canada, the young Steeler blamed the Browns for being “classless”:

I think if the Browns had won with more class, I wouldn’t have been so salty about it, but them mocking JuJu during the game and after the game, it just didn’t sit right with me. They were just super classless, against JuJu, toward JuJu what they were saying on the field towards the end of the game. I’m not going to have respect for a team that doesn’t have respect for us. They can enjoy the win and another week of football, but they’ll be on the couch right next to me next week, so it’s all good.

However, Claypool came out and attempted to walk back the comments.

This is an OLD interview happening right after the fact. Talked to some friends on the browns and it’s all love! Hoping them nothing but the best for the rest of playoffs! Go rep the division 😝🤙🏾 https://t.co/GuQJWHeB2U — Chase Claypool (@ChaseClaypool) January 14, 2021

Regardless of what Claypool says now, the Browns will be circling their two matchups against Pittsburgh next season.

Raider Fans Would Love to See a Browns Win

The Browns are in the midst of an amazing season and have already done Cleveland proud. However, the job is far from finished. The goal is always to win a Super Bowl, even for a team that’s never been to one. On Sunday, they play the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Chiefs have been the best team in the NFL so Cleveland is going to have a very difficult time pulling off a win. That said, it would be foolish to count them out. The Browns have put together a potent offensive attack led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Their defense also has a lot of talent. They do have enough offensive personnel to compete with the Chiefs, they just need to get a couple of stops on defense. Cleveland’s defense allowed 26.8 points a game during the regular season, which was 23rd in the NFL. That fact doesn’t bode well for the Browns, but if they can control the game with a potent rushing attack and keep Patrick Mahomes off the field, there’s a real chance they can pull off the upset.

