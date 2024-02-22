Raiders Have ‘Genuine Interest’ in Adding 24-Year-Old Former 1st-Round Pick

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is one of the most interesting players who could be available in a trade this offseason. The former first-round pick has shown flashes of brilliance but his inconsistency as a passer is why the Bears are likely moving on from him.

However, not every team has the luxury of having the No. 1 pick so Fields could still have value to a number of teams. One of the teams to watch is the Las Vegas Raiders. There’s been conflicting info on whether or not the team would be interested but Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda is now reporting that the Raiders could make a move.

“There’s another team that I’m told has genuine interest in acquiring Fields and will explore trading for him: the Las Vegas Raiders,” Pauline wrote in a February 21 column.

It’s unlikely that Fields would cost more than a second-round pick in a trade which isn’t a steep price to pay for a potential franchise quarterback. That said, the Raiders now employ Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator who was recently fired from the same position from the Bears after not being able to get the best out of Fields. Reuniting them in Las Vegas doesn’t make much sense.

Justin Fields Wants to Stay With Chicago Bears

The Bears would likely hold onto Justin Fields if they didn’t have the No. 1 pick. It’s going to be very difficult for them to pass up on Caleb Williams. It’s a tough position for Fields to be in as he made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave Chicago.

“Yeah, of course. Of course, I want to stay,” Fields said during the February 21 episode of the “St. Brown Brothers” podcast. “I can’t see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city’s lit. The fans there are great, and the people. It’s a business. I ain’t got no control over it; whatever happens, happens. I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying, this and that.”

Fields just hasn’t played well enough to justify the Bears passing up on a generational prospect like Williams.

Justin Fields reveals to the St. Brown brothers why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram, via @The33rdTeamFB. 📹 https://t.co/PVuPFC1Ivd pic.twitter.com/b8zPSPDxMM — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2024

Justin Fields Tired of Trade Rumors

Justin Fields recently turned some heads when he was revealed that he stopped following the Bears on Instagram. Sometimes that’s a sign that a player isn’t happy with his team. However, Fields explained why he made the move.

“Why do people take social media so serious?” Fields said. “I still mess with the Bears, this and that. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.

“It’s something that I don’t want to see on my timeline. I’m about to go on vacation. I don’t want to see no football. And guess what? [The social media discourse is] either keep Fields, we want Fields. It’s either draft Caleb [Williams]. I’m tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over.”