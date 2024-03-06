Mike Mayock Explains Why Raiders Didn’t Sign Son of Team Legend

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the best franchises in the NFL when it comes to keeping close with alumni. Many former players have worked for the franchise throughout the years and the children of former players have gotten chances to play for the team.

Hall of Fame defensive end Howie Long is one of the most revered Raiders ever and the team had a chance to sign his son Kyle Long back in 2021. The two sides didn’t end up reaching a deal, which led to Long signing with the rival Kansas City Chiefs.

While it was an odd situation in 2021, it’s now been revealed what exactly happened. According to Long, offensive line coach Tom Cable is who kept him from getting signed.

“All I wanted to be after I retired and came back was be a Raider, and that Tom Cable put me through a 30-minute workout, nearly killed me and then said he didn’t want me,” Long said through Macon Gunter on the March 4 episode of “Green Light with Chris Long.”

Mike Mayock was the general manager at the time and he’s very close with the Long family. He was sold on the idea of signing Long and explained why it didn’t end up happening.

“There was another offensive lineman available that our coaches had a comfort level with,” Mayock said. “This is the first I’m hearing that they want to sign him ahead of Kyle, and Kyle is showering in our locker room. That’s a long way of saying that I understand how coaches think.”

Mayock didn’t reveal the name of the player the Raiders signed instead of Long. It’s clear that the former All-Pro is still a little upset he couldn’t play for the team his father played for.

Kyle Long Never Played for Kansas City Chiefs

Kyle Long joining the Raiders would’ve been a great story. Not that many sons of NFL legends get a chance to play for their fathers’ teams. However, it’s possible that Long wouldn’t have been much of an impact player on the field.

As noted previously, Long ended up signing with the Chiefs but he didn’t play a single snap that entire season. He dealt with a knee injury that sidelined him for much of 2021. Now, it’s always possible that he doesn’t end up getting hurt if he signs with the Raiders but Long had a long injury history, which is a big reason why he first retired at 31. He also hasn’t played since the 2021 season. That season was the last time the Raiders made the playoffs so not signing Long didn’t hold them back too much.

Will Las Vegas Raiders Revamp OL?

The Raiders offensive line has overachieved the last two seasons but it’s been an inconsistent group. Left tackle Kolton Miller is the only household name returning with Andre James and Jermaine Eluemunor set to test free agency.

With the Raiders hiring a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy, it could be time to revamp the offensive line. Miller will be the starting left tackle next season but the other four spots aren’t spoken for yet. How the Raiders decide to address the offensive line this offseason is something to watch.