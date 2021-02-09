Raiders Sign Ex-Alabama Offensive Lineman to Contract

With the Super Bowl now in the past, the 2021 offseason can finally get started. The Las Vegas Raiders should be very active and they’ve already made some moves. The team announced on Tuesday that they are bringing back offensive guard Lester Cotton.

We have signed free agent G Lester Cotton Sr. More » https://t.co/9Dzli153oC pic.twitter.com/EvacUi7RLI — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) February 9, 2021

Cotton was with the Raiders last offseason but was let go before the season started. The 6-foot-4 offensive guard also spent some time with the team last season. He played college ball at Alabama where he started in 28 games and was a teammate to current Raiders Henry Ruggs and Josh Jacobs. Cotton came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

With Richie Incognito’s future in Las Vegas unclear and Denzelle Good a free agent, the Raiders could have an opening at offensive guard. Cotton could have a decent shot of winning a roster spot this offseason.

Trent Brown Putting in Work This Offseason

The Raiders have had a solid offensive line over the last two seasons but the group could go through some changes this offseason. Trent Brown is one of the highest-paid players on the team but he rarely plays due to injury issues. There’s a very good shot the Raiders cut him loose this offseason.

However, it looks like he’s making the case that Las Vegas should bring him back or he’s auditioning for a new team. A video recently circulated on Twitter showing off the intense workouts he’s already doing this offseason.

A report came out that suggested that the Raiders don’t believe Brown loves football and that his weight ballooned to over 400 pounds during the season. If those rumors are true, it’s clear that Brown is trying to reclaim the narrative. When healthy, he’s an excellent player. There’s a reason the Raiders gave him so much money. That said, they can’t keep paying him if he’s never going to play. The team has a big decision on its hands this offseason.

Raiders Need to Bring Back Denzelle Good

One of the most important free agents the Raiders have this offseason is offensive lineman Denzelle Good. He was immensely valuable for the team in 2020. When Brown was injured, Good spent some time filling in at right tackle. When Incognito got injured, he filled in at left guard.

Not only did Good do whatever the team asked of him, but he also played at a high level. He certainly proved that he deserves a full time starting job somewhere in the NFL. If Incognito decides to retire again, Good should get that job. If Brown gets cut, the Raiders should at least entertain the idea of Good taking over at right tackle.

Regardless, they need to figure out how to keep him. His versatility is a valuable asset and he’s also very durable. The Raiders’ offensive line has injury issues every year so they need a guy who is reliable. Good would certainly be that guy.

