Raiders Promote OL From Practice Squad, Send Starting LB to IR

With the Richie Incognito sitting out Sunday’s game with the Los Angeles Chargers, the Oakland Raiders have promoted offensive guard Lester Cotton Sr. from the practice squad. The team brought Cotton on as an undrafted free agent before the season. Here’s what Oakland had to say about the move:

Cotton Sr., a 6-foot-4, 335-pound undrafted offensive lineman out of Alabama, re-joins the active roster after spending the first 13-of-14 games in 2019 on the team’s practice squad, while previously being promoted to the active roster in Week 5. Cotton Sr. played four years for the Crimson Tide, starting 28 games for the program, making 10 at left guard and 18 at right guard.

We have promoted Lester Cotton Sr. to the active roster. More: https://t.co/JfLrPOCVzj pic.twitter.com/h5vD61AQyZ — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) December 21, 2019

As the team mentioned, this isn’t the first time the team as had Cotton on the active roster. When Gabe Jackson was still dealing with his MCL injury, the Raiders promoted Cotton for depth purposes. However, he didn’t get a chance to play. The guard played college football at Alabama where he was teammates with star running back Josh Jacobs. Denzelle Good and Gabe Jackson figure to be the team’s starters at guard. Cotton will only likely play in the event of an injury.

Marquel Lee to Injured Reserve

The Raiders are getting hit really hard with injuries as the season comes to a close. Linebacker Marquel Lee had one stint on the injured reserve early in the season and recently was brought back to the active roster. His return didn’t last long as the team also announced that he’s done for the year. Lee had served as a starter for a brief time early in the season, but he clearly wasn’t ready to return.

Lee is still under contract for the 2020 season, so the team will probably have him stick around for offseason workouts. The Raiders have struggled greatly at linebacker all season and it doesn’t look like they have the long-term solution on the roster. Lee could be cut if the team decides to bring on a new group of linebackers for 2020.

Jon Gruden Sounds off on Injuries

Every team during the NFL season deals with multiple injuries throughout the year, but it’s starting to get out of hand for the Raiders. They’ve lost multiple starters on offense, special teams and defense. Jon Gruden talked about whether or not all the injuries have set the team back.

“It has been, yes,” Gruden said on Friday. “We have lost three linebackers for the season. We have lost two safeties. Our receivers and tight ends have taken a lot of hits. Same with the offensive line, and on special teams at punt returner. It has been tough, but it offers a great opportunity for other guys to get a chance. In the long run, I think it will help our team.”

The season started off with Johnathan Abram getting a season-ending injury and has only gotten worse from there. Josh Jacobs has been banged up for half the season and every player on the offensive line outside of Kolton Miller has missed at least one game. The Raiders will be much more formidable when they get healthy next season.

